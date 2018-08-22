New Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Case Submitted to L.A. District Attorney’s Office

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has submitted a sexual assault investigation to the District Attorney’s Office for review, Variety has confirmed.

The case was submitted on Tuesday. The D.A.’s office did not provide any details about when the alleged incident occurred. The Sheriff’s Department also did not reveal any information about the case.

In April, the Sheriff’s Department submitted another investigation involving Spacey to the D.A.’s office. That case involved an allegation of sexual assault from October 1992.

The D.A.’s office has received numerous investigations from the Sheriff’s Department, the Los Angeles Police Department, and the Beverly Hills Police Department involving Hollywood figures over the last 10 months. However, the office has yet to file charges in any of them. Many remain under review, but others have also been discarded because the allegations fall outside the statute of limitations.

Prosecutors have declined to file a few charges due to lack of corroboration or because a witness stopped cooperating with law enforcement.

Spacey is also under investigation in London for six sexual assault allegations, dating back to 1996.

He was dropped from Netflix’s “House of Cards” after allegations first began to emerge against him last fall. His role in “All the Money in the World” was recast, leading to an Oscar nomination for his replacement, Christopher Plummer.

Spacey stars in “Billionaire Boys Club,” which grossed $618 in 11 theaters over the weekend.

