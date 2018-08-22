You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Case Submitted to L.A. District Attorney’s Office

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Kevin Spacey
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX Shutterstock

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has submitted a sexual assault investigation to the District Attorney’s Office for review, Variety has confirmed.

The case was submitted on Tuesday. The D.A.’s office did not provide any details about when the alleged incident occurred. The Sheriff’s Department also did not reveal any information about the case.

In April, the Sheriff’s Department submitted another investigation involving Spacey to the D.A.’s office. That case involved an allegation of sexual assault from October 1992.

The D.A.’s office has received numerous investigations from the Sheriff’s Department, the Los Angeles Police Department, and the Beverly Hills Police Department involving Hollywood figures over the last 10 months. However, the office has yet to file charges in any of them. Many remain under review, but others have also been discarded because the allegations fall outside the statute of limitations.

Prosecutors have declined to file a few charges due to lack of corroboration or because a witness stopped cooperating with law enforcement.

Spacey is also under investigation in London for six sexual assault allegations, dating back to 1996.

He was dropped from Netflix’s “House of Cards” after allegations first began to emerge against him last fall. His role in “All the Money in the World” was recast, leading to an Oscar nomination for his replacement, Christopher Plummer.

Spacey stars in “Billionaire Boys Club,” which grossed $618 in 11 theaters over the weekend.

  • Kevin Spacey

    New Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Case Submitted to L.A. District Attorney's Office

  Box Office: Can Fall Movies Keep Summer Hot Streak Alive?

    Box Office: Can Fall Movies Keep Summer Hot Streak Alive?

  • (L to R) Steve Zahn as

    Bryan Cranston, 'Ray Donovan,' 'Shark Tank' and 'Law & Order: SVU' Set for Tribeca TV Fest

  • Mira SorvinoCondor press conference at the

    Mira Sorvino Responds to Asia Argento Settlement: 'I Have Been Heartsick'

  • La Roux'Grace Jones: Bloodlight And Bami'

    La Roux Does Not Support Fox Business 'Bulletproof' Back-to-School Segment

  • Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in

    Harvey Weinstein Hit With Second Sex Trafficking Suit Over Alleged Cannes Rape

  • Ari Emanuel Endeavor

    Endeavor's Ari Emanuel to Receive Variety Vanguard Award at Mipcom

