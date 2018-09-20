You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Katie Vinten Strikes New Deal With Warner Music, Including Label With Justin Tranter (EXCLUSIVE)

The deal will see the exec launching a new label while consulting at Warner/Chappell.

By and

Just days after Warner/Chappell CEO Jon Platt announced he is leaving the company for Sony/ATV, sources tell Variety that his longtime lieutenant Katie Vinten is striking a new deal with Warner that will see her launching a label backed by the company in partnership with Grammy-nominated songwriter/producer Justin Tranter (DNCE, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Britney Spears) and moving to a consulting role with Warner/Chappell.

Details on her new roles are thin, as Vinten is currently on maternity leave, but it seems reasonable to speculate that one artist on the new label, which sources said has not yet been officially named, would be Shea (pronounced “shee-ya”) Diamond, a transgender singer whose recent “Seen It All” EP was executive-produced by Tranter and released on the Warner label Asylum. In May the two appeared together at the Music Biz conference in Nashville called “The Power of Queer Storytelling in Song.”

Vinten — one of Variety’s 2017 Hitmakers — joined Warner/Chappell in 2012 as an A&R director, was soon upped to VP and, late in 2015, was promoted with Ryan Press to co-head of A&R in the U.S., excluding Nashville. Along with Tranter and his frequent collaborator Julia Michaels, she has worked closely with Audra Mae (Kelly Clarkson, Miranda Lambert), Captain Cuts (Walk the Moon, Halsey), Nick Monson (Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas), and Felix Snow (SZA, Kiiara), and others. She also united Tranter and hitmakers Mattman & Robin with Imagine Dragons for the band’s “Evolve” album.

Prior to Warner/Chappell, Vinten worked with Platt at EMI Music Publishing where the two of them signed the songwriter MoZella, co-writer of Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball.”

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More Music

  • Women in Hip-Hop Industry Get the

    Women in Hip-Hop Industry to Get the Spotlight at A3C Conference

    Just days after Warner/Chappell CEO Jon Platt announced he is leaving the company for Sony/ATV, sources tell Variety that his longtime lieutenant Katie Vinten is striking a new deal with Warner that will see her launching a label backed by the company in partnership with Grammy-nominated songwriter/producer Justin Tranter (DNCE, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Britney […]

  • Kanye West

    Kanye West Blasts Drake, Nick Cannon, Tyson Beckford: 'None of Y'all Speak on My Wife'

    Just days after Warner/Chappell CEO Jon Platt announced he is leaving the company for Sony/ATV, sources tell Variety that his longtime lieutenant Katie Vinten is striking a new deal with Warner that will see her launching a label backed by the company in partnership with Grammy-nominated songwriter/producer Justin Tranter (DNCE, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Britney […]

  • Bjork House

    Björk Seeks Sale of Brooklyn Heights Penthouse (EXCLUSIVE)

    Just days after Warner/Chappell CEO Jon Platt announced he is leaving the company for Sony/ATV, sources tell Variety that his longtime lieutenant Katie Vinten is striking a new deal with Warner that will see her launching a label backed by the company in partnership with Grammy-nominated songwriter/producer Justin Tranter (DNCE, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Britney […]

  • Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to

    Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross to Compose Music for HBO's 'Watchmen' Series

    Just days after Warner/Chappell CEO Jon Platt announced he is leaving the company for Sony/ATV, sources tell Variety that his longtime lieutenant Katie Vinten is striking a new deal with Warner that will see her launching a label backed by the company in partnership with Grammy-nominated songwriter/producer Justin Tranter (DNCE, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Britney […]

  • Streaming Placeholder

    RIAA Issues Bullish Mid-Year Report: Revenue Up 10%, Streaming Now 75% of Total

    Just days after Warner/Chappell CEO Jon Platt announced he is leaving the company for Sony/ATV, sources tell Variety that his longtime lieutenant Katie Vinten is striking a new deal with Warner that will see her launching a label backed by the company in partnership with Grammy-nominated songwriter/producer Justin Tranter (DNCE, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Britney […]

  • Amazon Unveils New Echo Speakers, Audio

    Amazon Unveils New Echo Speakers, Subwoofer, Audio Adapter, Receiver and Amplifier

    Just days after Warner/Chappell CEO Jon Platt announced he is leaving the company for Sony/ATV, sources tell Variety that his longtime lieutenant Katie Vinten is striking a new deal with Warner that will see her launching a label backed by the company in partnership with Grammy-nominated songwriter/producer Justin Tranter (DNCE, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Britney […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad