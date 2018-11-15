×
Katherine Keating Joins Maverick as Chief Sustainability & Strategy Officer

By
Variety Staff

Maverick Management today announced that Katherine Keating will be joining the company as its Chief Sustainability and Strategy Officer. She comes to Maverick after driving Vice Media’s advocacy efforts, and was also the founding publisher of Vice Impact.

Keating joins Chief Impact Officer Molly DeWolf Swenson, who was hired in March to launch Maverick Impact, advancing Maverick’s strategic focus on advocacy, philanthropy, and sustainability.

According to the announcement, Keating will work alongside Maverick CEO Guy Oseary and his portfolio of companies, investments and talent. As Chief Sustainability and Strategy Officer Keating will head up a new department that provides strategic resources to partner companies in the entertainment, tech and direct-to-consumer industries. She will be supported by two new appointments: a Head of Policy and Research and a Head of Development.

“All sectors need to make a concerted push towards impact and sustainability,” said Oseary. “I want to position Maverick as an influential thought leader in this field. Katherine’s skill set, vast network and the influence that she has developed in the international affairs and policy arena will be invaluable in expanding the broader mission of the Maverick brand.”

Keating has announced plans to expand Maverick’s sustainability agenda through multi-year global programs and partnerships. She will be responsible for developing strategies, policies and sustainability initiatives to accelerate strategic growth, and has defined three core objectives: identifying large scale opportunities; overseeing programs that deliver positive and tangible environmental and social impact; turn Maverick into a driving force in the sustainability space.

“My recent experience in media, particularly on the publishing side, has illuminated the growing need for corporations to shift their priorities towards sustainability and social impact. I am excited by the opportunity to activate these trends and work alongside an industry leader like Guy. He has given me a broad mandate to oversee sustainability and strategy under the Maverick brand and I look forward to playing an important role within the organization”, said Keating.

Keating also sits on the Berggruen Institute’s 21st Century Council as a New Leader, was recently appointed to the Ambassador Council of the International Crisis Group, she sits on Global Citizen’s Mandela 100 Advisory Committee and serves as Vice-Chair of the Whitney Museum’s Performance Committee.

Maverick, whose client roster includes Paul McCartney, U2, Madonna, Britney Spears, The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj, Florida Georgia Line and others, is part of Live Nation Entertainment’s Artist Nation group.

 

 

