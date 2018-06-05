Fashion Designer Kate Spade Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kate Spade5th Anniversary of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, New York, America - 17 Nov 2008Founded by the Council of Fashion Designers of America and Vogue, the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund is seen as an accelerator of fashion careers. Up and coming fashion designer Alexander Wang was chosen as this year's recipient. At a star-studded dinner in New York, featuring the likes of Agyness Deyn, Charlize Theron and Blake Lively, he took home the top prize of $200,000 and a years worth of mentoring. The dinner also feted the Fashion Funds fifth anniversary and featured John Galliano as the nights keynote speaker.
CREDIT: Gregory Pace/BEI/REX/Shutterstoc

Fashion designer Kate Spade has been found dead in an apparent suicide, according to law enforcement officials. She was 55.

Officials say she was found in New York City at her Park Avenue apartment at around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday. A housekeeper found Spade hanging from a scarf tied to her bedroom doorknob, officials said. The housekeeper called 911, and Spade was pronounced dead on the scene. She left a note, but officials did not know what it said.

Spade, born Katherine Brosnahan, grew up in Kansas City, Mo. Her company, Kate Spade New York, has over 140 retail shops and outlets across the country and more than 175 stores internationally.

In 2007, Spade sold her company, which she founded with her husband in 1994. She launched a new fashion brand, Frances Valentine, in 2016.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • Laura Dern Angela Bassett

    Laura Dern, Angela Bassett Reflect on Their Own #MeToo Experiences

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

More Biz

  • Kate Spade5th Anniversary of the CFDA/Vogue

    Fashion Designer Kate Spade Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

    Fashion designer Kate Spade has been found dead in an apparent suicide, according to law enforcement officials. She was 55. Officials say she was found in New York City at her Park Avenue apartment at around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday. A housekeeper found Spade hanging from a scarf tied to her bedroom doorknob, officials said. The […]

  • Twitter Stock

    Twitter Shares Surge to Record Highs After Stock Set to Join S&P 500

    Fashion designer Kate Spade has been found dead in an apparent suicide, according to law enforcement officials. She was 55. Officials say she was found in New York City at her Park Avenue apartment at around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday. A housekeeper found Spade hanging from a scarf tied to her bedroom doorknob, officials said. The […]

  • China's Perfect World Raising $155 Million

    China's Perfect World Raising $155 Million for Film, TV Investment

    Fashion designer Kate Spade has been found dead in an apparent suicide, according to law enforcement officials. She was 55. Officials say she was found in New York City at her Park Avenue apartment at around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday. A housekeeper found Spade hanging from a scarf tied to her bedroom doorknob, officials said. The […]

  • Tencent-Backed Video Streamer Kuaishou Buys Struggling

    Tencent-Backed Chinese Video Streamer Kuaishou Buys Rival ACFun

    Fashion designer Kate Spade has been found dead in an apparent suicide, according to law enforcement officials. She was 55. Officials say she was found in New York City at her Park Avenue apartment at around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday. A housekeeper found Spade hanging from a scarf tied to her bedroom doorknob, officials said. The […]

  • Sony Music Announces SamePlate, Joint-Venture With

    Sony Music Announces SamePlate, Joint-Venture Label With Jonathan Master

    Fashion designer Kate Spade has been found dead in an apparent suicide, according to law enforcement officials. She was 55. Officials say she was found in New York City at her Park Avenue apartment at around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday. A housekeeper found Spade hanging from a scarf tied to her bedroom doorknob, officials said. The […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad