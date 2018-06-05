Fashion Designer Kate Spade Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

Fashion designer Kate Spade has been found dead in an apparent suicide, according to law enforcement officials. She was 55.

Officials say she was found in New York City at her Park Avenue apartment at around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday. A housekeeper found Spade hanging from a scarf tied to her bedroom doorknob, officials said. The housekeeper called 911, and Spade was pronounced dead on the scene. She left a note, but officials did not know what it said.

Spade, born Katherine Brosnahan, grew up in Kansas City, Mo. Her company, Kate Spade New York, has over 140 retail shops and outlets across the country and more than 175 stores internationally.

In 2007, Spade sold her company, which she founded with her husband in 1994. She launched a new fashion brand, Frances Valentine, in 2016.

