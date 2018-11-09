Celebrities Forced to Evacuate Homes as Fire Threatens Malibu, Calabasas

Celebrities including Kim Kardashian West, Rainn Wilson and Melissa Etheridge are among the thousands forced to flee their homes as fires continue to threaten Malibu, Calabasas, and Thousand Oaks.

All of Malibu has been ordered to evacuate, which is home to numerous celebrities and Hollywood executives.

“Pray for Calabasas,” Kardashian West wrote on an Instagram story. “Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe.”

As of Friday morning, more than 20 million people from Southern California to Northern California were under red flag warnings due to several wildfires across the state.

Kourtney Kardashian also posted about the emergency on her Instagram story, writing, “I pray that everyone is kept safe and protested from these fires. No Calabasas tonight.”

Wilson tweeted that he had been forced to evacuate, and that his pigs and dogs are OK. He also asked for prayers for the victims of the Thousand Oaks shooting, noting that the same area is now being affected by the wildfires.

Well, well, as if life needed to get more interesting…we have a mandatory evacuation of our home due to the #Woolseyfire . We have gone to a hotel in Santa Monica where we will stay until we can return. Send love and strength to our amazing California firefighters. #safe — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) November 9, 2018

MGM TV chairman Mark Burnett and his wife, producer-actress Roma Downey, were among the Malibu residents who heeded the call for evacuations. Downey posted a photo of billowing smoke shortly after 9 a.m. and said she was leaving her home off the Pacific Coast Highway with her two dogs in tow.

My House has been evacuated due to nearby fires in Thousand Oaks. (The pigs & dogs are fine, thank you) Please send your prayers to the people of Thousand Oaks and the victims of the shooting that are now having to evacuate their homes and neighborhoods. Then send them some cash. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2018

Melissa Etheridge was also forced to evacuate, and tweeted that she was safe in Santa Monica.

We lost our home, but we are all safe and that’s the important thing. Gonna be offline for awhile. — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) November 9, 2018

Scott Derrickson, the director of “Doctor Strange,” tweeted that his home was destroyed in the fire. He had evacuated and was safe, he added.

Actor Linden Ashby, who has appeared on “Teen Wolf” and “Army Wives,” tweeted that he, too, was evacuating.

We were forced to evacuate from our home today. We’re safe, (Susan and the pups) all the rest is just stuff. Shit got real pretty quick. Now we just wait and see what happens. pic.twitter.com/4aGDHBpVwC — Linden Ashby (@lindenashby) November 9, 2018

Alyssa Milano said she was evacuating along with her horses.

I just had to evacuate my home from the fires. I took my kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots. (Husband is in NY. Horses are being evacuated by my trainer.) — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 9, 2018

Eddie McClintock, known for his work on “Bones” and “Shooter,” tweeted that things “got real” in Old Agoura, and thanked the firefighters.