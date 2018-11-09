You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Celebrities Forced to Evacuate Homes as Fire Threatens Malibu, Calabasas

Gene Maddaus

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Celebrities including Kim Kardashian West, Rainn Wilson and Melissa Etheridge are among the thousands forced to flee their homes as fires continue to threaten Malibu, Calabasas, and Thousand Oaks.

All of Malibu has been ordered to evacuate, which is home to numerous celebrities and Hollywood executives.

“Pray for Calabasas,” Kardashian West wrote on an Instagram story. “Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe.”

As of Friday morning, more than 20 million people from Southern California to Northern California were under red flag warnings due to several wildfires across the state.

Kim Kardashian Fire Story
CREDIT: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian also posted about the emergency on her Instagram story, writing, “I pray that everyone is kept safe and protested from these fires. No Calabasas tonight.”

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram Fire
CREDIT: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Wilson tweeted that he had been forced to evacuate, and that his pigs and dogs are OK. He also asked for prayers for the victims of the Thousand Oaks shooting, noting that the same area is now being affected by the wildfires.

MGM TV chairman Mark Burnett and his wife, producer-actress Roma Downey, were among the Malibu residents who heeded the call for evacuations. Downey posted a photo of billowing smoke shortly after 9 a.m. and said she was leaving her home off the Pacific Coast Highway with her two dogs in tow.

Melissa Etheridge was also forced to evacuate, and tweeted that she was safe in Santa Monica.

Scott Derrickson, the director of “Doctor Strange,” tweeted that his home was destroyed in the fire. He had evacuated and was safe, he added.

Actor Linden Ashby, who has appeared on “Teen Wolf” and “Army Wives,” tweeted that he, too, was evacuating.

Alyssa Milano said she was evacuating along with her horses.

Eddie McClintock, known for his work on “Bones” and “Shooter,” tweeted that things “got real” in Old Agoura, and thanked the firefighters.

  • Kim Kardashian Rainn Wilson Wildfire

    Celebrities Forced to Evacuate Homes as Fire Threatens Malibu, Calabasas

