Justin Tranter and Katie Vinten Partner With Warner Bros. for New Label

As previously reported, hit songwriter Justin Tranter and Warner/Chappell Publishing’s Katie Vinten are launching a new label in partnership with Warner Bros. Records, the company announced officially today. In her new role, Vinten, most recently the company’s co-head of A&R, will also serve as an A&R Consultant to Warner Bros. Records and will continue with Warner/Chappell in a consultancy role, working with a select roster of songwriters.

The pair have long worked closely together. Tranter is the former lead singer of the glam-punk band Semi Precious Weapons and has gone on to enormous success as a songwriter with such hits as Justin Bieber’s “Sorry,” DNCE’s “Cake By The Ocean,” Selena Gomez’s “Bad Liar,” Fall Out Boy’s “Centuries” and many others, often working with Julia Michaels (including on her hit “Issues”). Tranter is also a powerful advocate for the LGBTQ community and a GLAAD board member, and led a moving discussion panel called “The Power of Queer Storytelling in Song” at the Music Biz conference in May.

Katie Vinten joined Warner/Chappell in 2012 as a director of A&R, being promoted to SVP and Co-Head of A&R in 2016. Along with Tranter and Michaels, she has worked closely with Audra Mae (Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, Miranda Lambert), Captain Cuts (Walk the Moon, Halsey), Mattman and Robin (Imagine Dragons, Janelle Monáe, DNCE), Nick Monson (Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas), Kygo, K Flay, Hailee Steinfeld and Christina Aguilera.

Her move leaves Ryan Press as the sole head of A&R at Warner/Chappell (excluding Nashville, which is headed by Ben Vaughn), although any official announcements may wait until a new CEO comes in after Jon Platt leaves the company at the end of the year to take the top job at Sony/ATV.

In making the announcement, Warner Bros. Records Co-Chairman & CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck said, “Justin is a true visionary and one of the greatest songwriters in the game, with a remarkable ability to bring the best out of people. Justin is a fierce champion for artists and their songwriting peers, takes risks, dares to be different, and fights daily for the causes they believe in, both within and outside the scope of the music business. Katie is a brilliant A&R person who has been the guiding force behind an incredible roster of chart-topping songwriters, Justin among them. To be able to partner with both of them in their mission to identify and develop the next generation of superstars is an honor and a privilege for all of us at Warner Bros. Records.”

“I am beyond honored and excited to begin this next chapter with Warner Bros. Records,” said Justin Tranter. “It makes perfect sense to partner with my queen Katie Vinten on this label venture, since we built my songwriting career from the ground up. The work we have done with Aaron Bay-Schuck on artist projects like Selena Gomez, Gwen Stefani, and Imagine Dragons changed our lives forever. And now, as we continue working with him, we can’t wait to change other people’s lives as well. Thank you so much Max Lousada for this beautiful opportunity. I named our label Facet because the most precious stones deserve thought-out, passionate facets to make them really shine. I know, with the help of Aaron, Max, Tom Corson, and the whole WBR team, that’s exactly what we are going to do.”

“It has been a great privilege to work with Jon Platt and the team at Warner/Chappell over the past six years,” said Katie Vinten, “and I’m thrilled to be able to continue consulting on a limited roster. It is with great enthusiasm and joy that Justin and I announce the start of Facet. We’ve had an amazing run of success at Warner/Chappell, much of that in collaboration with Aaron, and we’re already hard at work lining up our first artist endeavor. It all started with a belief in each other’s potential, and we launch this label with the same relentless faith in what we can accomplish together. Special thanks to Max, Aaron, and Tom for their support and recognition of our abilities to nurture success with the quietly shining stars of today, who will get the global recognition they deserve tomorrow!”