Jury Decides Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre Owe Former Beats Partner $25 Million in Royalties

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jimmy Iovine Dr Dre
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Beats Electronics cofounders Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine were hit with a $25 million verdict in favor of former business partner Steven Lamar in a Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, according to reports in The Hollywood Reporter and other media outlets. In a 2016 lawsuit, Lamar and Jibe audio sought $100 million, alleging breach of contract over royalties for headphones’ original design.

An L.A. jury awarded Lamar  $25,247,350 after ruling the Dre and Iovine had not compensated him for design work he did on three headphone models; the pair had previously argued he was only owned royalties on one model, based on a 2007 agreement that specified only one model.

An attorney and reps for Dre, Iovine and Beats did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment.

In 2006, Dre’s lawyers filed a suit against Jibe, Lamar and the design firm Pentagram (of which co-designer Robert Brunner was a partner) and Lamar accusing them of failing to meet contractual agreements. In a 2007 settlement, Iovine and Dre agreed to pay a royalty on the basis of “4 percent base price of every headphone,” but only one headphone, Beats Studio, was specified.

Related

The plaintiff argued that the design carried over to other models and the jury agreed, deciding on Wednesday that the original headphone’s characteristics had been used on later models with “minor cosmetic changes” and that Dre and Iovine should pay $25,247,350 in royalties on the Studio 2 Remastered, the Studio 2 Wireless and the Studio 3 models.

In his complaint, Lamar essentially argues that the idea for Beats by Dre was his: “In or about January 2006, Lamar introduced his concept for celebrity musical artist-endorsed headphones to Jimmy Iovine … [who] proposed that Dre be the celebrity musical artist. … Together, Lamar and Pentagram developed design and branding concepts including trademarks, logos, packaging and headphone product designs. In or about February 2006, Lamara and Pentagram presented their initial design and branding concepts to Iovine, Dre and others at Interscope.” It notes that around July 2006 “the business relationship between the involved parties soured,” and the settlement and mutual release agreement was reached in April of the following year.

Beats was founded by Dre and Iovine in 2006 as Beats by Dre and was sold to Apple Inc. in 2014 for $3 billion.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Biz

  • Jimmy Iovine Dr Dre

    Jury Decides Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre Owe Former Beats Partner $25 Million in Royalties

    Beats Electronics cofounders Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine were hit with a $25 million verdict in favor of former business partner Steven Lamar in a Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, according to reports in The Hollywood Reporter and other media outlets. In a 2016 lawsuit, Lamar and Jibe audio sought $100 million, alleging breach of contract over […]

  • Judge Denies Prince Heirs’ Request to

    Judge Denies Prince Heirs’ Request to Scuttle Tidal Deal

    Beats Electronics cofounders Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine were hit with a $25 million verdict in favor of former business partner Steven Lamar in a Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, according to reports in The Hollywood Reporter and other media outlets. In a 2016 lawsuit, Lamar and Jibe audio sought $100 million, alleging breach of contract over […]

  • Bob Marley

    Sony/ATV Signs Bob Marley, Leonard Cohen Catalogs for Neighboring Rights

    Beats Electronics cofounders Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine were hit with a $25 million verdict in favor of former business partner Steven Lamar in a Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, according to reports in The Hollywood Reporter and other media outlets. In a 2016 lawsuit, Lamar and Jibe audio sought $100 million, alleging breach of contract over […]

  • READY PLAYER ONE

    Redbox Clinches Warner Bros. Deal for Same-Day DVD Kiosk Rentals

    Beats Electronics cofounders Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine were hit with a $25 million verdict in favor of former business partner Steven Lamar in a Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, according to reports in The Hollywood Reporter and other media outlets. In a 2016 lawsuit, Lamar and Jibe audio sought $100 million, alleging breach of contract over […]

  • Joe Jackson

    Celebrities React to Joe Jackson's Death: 'May History Correct His Legacy'

    Beats Electronics cofounders Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine were hit with a $25 million verdict in favor of former business partner Steven Lamar in a Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, according to reports in The Hollywood Reporter and other media outlets. In a 2016 lawsuit, Lamar and Jibe audio sought $100 million, alleging breach of contract over […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad