Judge Denies Prince Heirs’ Request to Scuttle Tidal Deal

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Greg Allen/REX/Shutterstock

In a letter dated Tuesday, Carver County District Court Judge Kevin Eide denied a request from three of Prince’s heirs to reconsider the artist’s estate’s recent agreement with Tidal, which was approved by the court in May. Attorneys for heirs Sharon Nelson, Norrine Nelson and John R. Nelson submitted a heavily redacted request earlier this month that, according to a response letter from the estate, requested reconsideration of that agreement on the basis of news reports that alleged Tidal had falsified its streaming numbers.

Included in the deal is a week’s exclusive streaming rights for an album of unreleased material that will be co-curated by Jay-Z and is scheduled for release next year; the agreement also settled “previously unresolved legal matters” between the estate and Tidal, which had been ongoing in the wake of the confused state of the artist’s business affairs after his death from an accidental overdose in April 2016.

In the estate’s response, attorney Lora M. Friedemann argued that “The Nelsons fail to raise any issue that merits reconsideration,” stating, among other claims, that their request is “based on accusations about Tidal reported in one newspaper article in Norway over six weeks ago,” which claims that Tidal falsified its streaming numbers for high-profile releases including Kanye West’s “Life of Pablo” and Beyonce’s “Lemonade.” The Nelsons’ letter fails to acknowledge that Tidal has denied the allegations as ‘lies and falsehoods,’ and has stated that information ‘was stolen and manipulated.’ Unproven media reports do not constitute an ‘intervening legal development,’ or demonstrate that the Court’s Order was ‘palpably wrong in some respect.’

Related

“The Nelsons’ request is meritless and should be denied,” she concludes.

The heirs’ attorney did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.

In 2015, Prince struck a deal with Tidal that made it, at the time, the exclusive streaming partner for his catalog. After his death, most of his Warner catalog returned to all major streaming services in February of last year, but much of it remained either unavailable or only on Tidal while the two parties worked to settle the deal. That agreement was announced last month.

 

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Digital

  • Judge Denies Prince Heirs’ Request to

    Judge Denies Prince Heirs’ Request to Scuttle Tidal Deal

    In a letter dated Tuesday, Carver County District Court Judge Kevin Eide denied a request from three of Prince’s heirs to reconsider the artist’s estate’s recent agreement with Tidal, which was approved by the court in May. Attorneys for heirs Sharon Nelson, Norrine Nelson and John R. Nelson submitted a heavily redacted request earlier this month that, according […]

  • The Daily Beast

    IAC's Daily Beast Launches Subscription Tier for $100 per Year

    In a letter dated Tuesday, Carver County District Court Judge Kevin Eide denied a request from three of Prince’s heirs to reconsider the artist’s estate’s recent agreement with Tidal, which was approved by the court in May. Attorneys for heirs Sharon Nelson, Norrine Nelson and John R. Nelson submitted a heavily redacted request earlier this month that, according […]

  • discovery go app

    Discovery TV Apps Launch on Samsung Smart TVs (EXCLUSIVE)

    In a letter dated Tuesday, Carver County District Court Judge Kevin Eide denied a request from three of Prince’s heirs to reconsider the artist’s estate’s recent agreement with Tidal, which was approved by the court in May. Attorneys for heirs Sharon Nelson, Norrine Nelson and John R. Nelson submitted a heavily redacted request earlier this month that, according […]

  • google logo

    Google Killing Off DoubleClick, AdWords Names in Rebranding of Ad Products

    In a letter dated Tuesday, Carver County District Court Judge Kevin Eide denied a request from three of Prince’s heirs to reconsider the artist’s estate’s recent agreement with Tidal, which was approved by the court in May. Attorneys for heirs Sharon Nelson, Norrine Nelson and John R. Nelson submitted a heavily redacted request earlier this month that, according […]

  • pornhub logo

    Pornhub to Accept Tron Cryptocurrency, Whose Founder Just Bought BitTorrent

    In a letter dated Tuesday, Carver County District Court Judge Kevin Eide denied a request from three of Prince’s heirs to reconsider the artist’s estate’s recent agreement with Tidal, which was approved by the court in May. Attorneys for heirs Sharon Nelson, Norrine Nelson and John R. Nelson submitted a heavily redacted request earlier this month that, according […]

  • Mark Rober

    YouTuber Mark Rober Secretly Develops VR for Self-Driving Cars for Apple (EXCLUSIVE)

    In a letter dated Tuesday, Carver County District Court Judge Kevin Eide denied a request from three of Prince’s heirs to reconsider the artist’s estate’s recent agreement with Tidal, which was approved by the court in May. Attorneys for heirs Sharon Nelson, Norrine Nelson and John R. Nelson submitted a heavily redacted request earlier this month that, according […]

  • Ed Sheeran Shape of You

    Ed Sheeran Tops Shazam’s 2018 Mid-Year Charts

    In a letter dated Tuesday, Carver County District Court Judge Kevin Eide denied a request from three of Prince’s heirs to reconsider the artist’s estate’s recent agreement with Tidal, which was approved by the court in May. Attorneys for heirs Sharon Nelson, Norrine Nelson and John R. Nelson submitted a heavily redacted request earlier this month that, according […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad