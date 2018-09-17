UTA Fine Arts Head Josh Roth Dies at 40

Josh Roth, the head of UTA Fine Arts, has died, UTA announced in a statement on Monday. He was 40.

“Josh was a dear man and a great colleague, and we are devastated by his loss. His friendships and contributions were deeply felt. He constantly inspired his colleagues and those he represented with his impeccable taste, thoughtfulness, creativity, and absolute dedication,” UTA chairman Jim Berkus and CEO Jeremy Zimmer said in the statement. “Most importantly, Josh was a wonderful man — devoted to his family, kind in spirit, and generous in every way. UTA is heartbroken.”

Roth first joined UTA in 2015 to help found the fine arts division and was essential in opening UTA Artist Spaces in Boyle Heights and Beverly Hills, Calif. The cause of death was not immediately clear.

During his time at UTA, Roth represented fine artists, photographers, and mixed media artists, while putting on several art exhibitions inside UTA’s Artist Space. Artist Ai Weiwei is set to display his marble work Oct. 4 in the space, which he is also helping to redesign.

Previously, Roth worked for six years as the chair of the art law department at Glaser Weil.

Roth is survived by his wife, Sonya, and their children, Anabel, Colette, and Henry. Memorial service details have yet to be announced.