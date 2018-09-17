UTA Fine Arts Head Josh Roth Dies at 40

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
Josh Roth dead
CREDIT: Courtesy of UTA

Josh Roth, the head of UTA Fine Arts, has died, UTA announced in a statement on Monday. He was 40.

“Josh was a dear man and a great colleague, and we are devastated by his loss. His friendships and contributions were deeply felt. He constantly inspired his colleagues and those he represented with his impeccable taste, thoughtfulness, creativity, and absolute dedication,” UTA chairman Jim Berkus and CEO Jeremy Zimmer said in the statement. “Most importantly, Josh was a wonderful man — devoted to his family, kind in spirit, and generous in every way. UTA is heartbroken.”

Roth first joined UTA in 2015 to help found the fine arts division and was essential in opening UTA Artist Spaces in Boyle Heights and Beverly Hills, Calif. The cause of death was not immediately clear.

During his time at UTA, Roth represented fine artists, photographers, and mixed media artists, while putting on several art exhibitions inside UTA’s Artist Space. Artist Ai Weiwei is set to display his marble work Oct. 4 in the space, which he is also helping to redesign.

Previously, Roth worked for six years as the chair of the art law department at Glaser Weil.

Roth is survived by his wife, Sonya, and their children, Anabel, Colette, and Henry. Memorial service details have yet to be announced.

Popular on Variety

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

More Biz

  • Josh Roth dead

    UTA Fine Arts Head Josh Roth Dies at 40

    Josh Roth, the head of UTA Fine Arts, has died, UTA announced in a statement on Monday. He was 40. “Josh was a dear man and a great colleague, and we are devastated by his loss. His friendships and contributions were deeply felt. He constantly inspired his colleagues and those he represented with his impeccable […]

  • IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR PARKWOOD ENTERTAINMENT -

    Beyonce to Perform at City of Hope Gala

    Josh Roth, the head of UTA Fine Arts, has died, UTA announced in a statement on Monday. He was 40. “Josh was a dear man and a great colleague, and we are devastated by his loss. His friendships and contributions were deeply felt. He constantly inspired his colleagues and those he represented with his impeccable […]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify to Launch in Middle East and North Africa in November (Report)

    Josh Roth, the head of UTA Fine Arts, has died, UTA announced in a statement on Monday. He was 40. “Josh was a dear man and a great colleague, and we are devastated by his loss. His friendships and contributions were deeply felt. He constantly inspired his colleagues and those he represented with his impeccable […]

  • LG UltraWide

    Why It’s Time for UltraWide

    Josh Roth, the head of UTA Fine Arts, has died, UTA announced in a statement on Monday. He was 40. “Josh was a dear man and a great colleague, and we are devastated by his loss. His friendships and contributions were deeply felt. He constantly inspired his colleagues and those he represented with his impeccable […]

  • Sony/ATV Chief Martin Bandier Confirms Departure

    Sony/ATV Chief Martin Bandier Confirms Departure in Letter to Staff

    Josh Roth, the head of UTA Fine Arts, has died, UTA announced in a statement on Monday. He was 40. “Josh was a dear man and a great colleague, and we are devastated by his loss. His friendships and contributions were deeply felt. He constantly inspired his colleagues and those he represented with his impeccable […]

  • Warner Music Group Logo

    Warner Music to Acquire EMP Merchandising for $180 Million

    Josh Roth, the head of UTA Fine Arts, has died, UTA announced in a statement on Monday. He was 40. “Josh was a dear man and a great colleague, and we are devastated by his loss. His friendships and contributions were deeply felt. He constantly inspired his colleagues and those he represented with his impeccable […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad