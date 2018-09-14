Jon Platt Leaving Warner/Chappell Publishing, Possibly for Sony/ATV

Jon Platt will step down from his post at the helm of Warner/Chappell Publishing by the end of this year, according to internal memos obtained by Variety. Sources say he may be taking the top job at Sony/ATV, although this was unconfirmed at press time. A rep for Sony/ATV, which since 2007 has been run by legendary publisher Martin Bandier — Platt’s former boss at EMI — declined comment, although sources have said for some time that Bandier’s contract is up in April of next year.

The moves are major ones, as observers have long speculated about who will succeed the 77-year-old Bandier at the world’s largest music publisher. Sources say that Platt and fellow former EMI colleague Jody Gerson (who left Sony/ATV to become CEO of Universal Music Publishing in 2014) parted ways with Bandier because, while both were tipped to succeed him, he seemingly had no plans to retire.

“As some of you have heard from Jon Platt, he will be leaving Warner/Chappell before the end of this calendar year,” reads a memo from Warner Music chief Steve Cooper. “An announcement will be made in due course about where he’s headed.

“Warner/Chappell is a very different company than the one he joined in 2012, and he leaves it well positioned for continued growth and change. Our songwriters’ success in shaping the hits of today and the sounds of tomorrow is attracting a wealth of creative talent at all stages of their careers. At the same time, our outstanding global team is growing its reputation for always backing our songwriters with integrity and ambition.

“While we identify a new CEO, Jon will work with COO Carianne Marshall and the senior management team to ensure a smooth transition. With the Warner/Chappell U.S. team’s upcoming move to our new LA HQ, we have a great opportunity to build on our strong momentum.”

Platt said in a memo, “Our songwriters have become the standard for creative excellence. Our team has built Warner/Chappell into the strongest company it’s ever been. We’ve done it together, and we’ve done it our own way. I have no doubt that you can reach even higher.

“WMG is an amazing company. I’ve grown so much in my time here, not only as a music executive, but as a leader. I’ll be forever grateful to Steve Cooper and [Warner Music owner] Len Blavatnik for their belief in me, and for their support. Most importantly, I want to thank you – all of you around the world – I am humbled by the support and trust you’ve so generously given me.”

Platt has indeed turned Warner/Chappell into a powerhouse since he joined the company in 2012 — in the third quarter of 2017, the company became the only publisher in six years to top market leader Sony/ATV in its Publishers Quarterly.