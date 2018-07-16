Johnny Depp Settles Feud With Former Managers

Johnny Depp
CREDIT: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Johnny Depp has reached a settlement in his legal battle with the Management Group, averting a trial that was set to begin next month.

Depp sued his former managers in January 2017, accusing them of spending millions of dollars without his permission. He sought $25 million in damages, including years worth of professional fees. The Management Group, led by Joel and Robert Mandel, filed a countersuit alleging that Depp was responsible for his own financial straits, and documenting millions of dollars of expenditures on wine, luxury homes, household staff, art, private jets, security, and a cannon to blast Hunter Thompson’s ashes.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Johnny Depp is pleased to have achieved a settlement agreement with The Management Group following the legal action he took against the company in January 2017,” a Depp spokesperson said in a statement. “The lawsuit taken out against The Management Group – and the subsequent settlement – is a further demonstration that Johnny is determined to take firm action to protect his personal and artistic reputation in the interests of his family and his career.”

The trial was scheduled for Aug. 15. The two sides had a mediation over the weekend with Peter Lichtman, a retired judge who serves as an arbitrator.

Depp still has a pending suit against Jake Bloom, his former attorney whom he accused of malpractice.

Rolling Stone published a wide-ranging interview with Depp last month. The magazine reported that Depp and his attorney, Adam Waldman, believed the suit would “change Hollywood forever.”

“I’m just a small part of this,” Depp told the magazine, when asked about the case. “It’s the f—ing Matrix. I didn’t see the movie, and I didn’t understand the script, but here’s what it is.”

In the statement, Depp’s spokesperson also touted his upcoming projects, including “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”:

“Following the settlement, Johnny is pleased to be able to revert his full attention to his ongoing artistic endeavors, notably the second leg of the sold-out Hollywood Vampires global tour and the exciting launch of JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which will be released in theaters in November this year.

“Johnny extends his most sincere thanks and appreciation to the true supporters that have shown their loyalty to both him and his family over recent years.”

  Johnny Depp

