WarnerMedia Boss John Stankey Talks Post-Merger Priorities, Investing in Content and Falling for ‘Westworld’

AT&T committed upwards of $100 billion to acquire Time Warner. After laying out that kind of capital, AT&T leaders would be crazy not to invest heavily in content for HBO, Warner Bros., and Turner. That’s the message sent by John Stankey, the AT&T veteran who is CEO of the newly minted WarnerMedia division, in an interview with Variety just as he sets out this week on a get-to-know-me tour of WarnerMedia’s core operations.

“We’re not going to do a $100 billion transaction and be short-sighted for want of investment of a billion additional dollars to make a difference in these large businesses,” Stankey said. “We wouldn’t do a transaction that handicapped our balance sheet and our ability to grow the businesses.”

The hard-fought transaction has left AT&T with more than $180 billion in debt. That’s a big number, Stankey acknowledged, but he noted that it is still manageable as the enlarged AT&T is on track to deliver about $50 billion in annual earnings and upwards of $160 billion in annual revenue.

The marketplace for top-tier content has exploded in the 18 months since AT&T and Time Warner reached their handshake deal on the acquisition that closed June 14 after many twists and turns, including a six-week anti-trust trial in Washington. AT&T’s unqualified victory in the bench trial has energized the AT&T and WarnerMedia troops after a long period of uncertainty.

The rising cost of doing business for content producers at a time when top showrunners are commanding nine-figure contracts for exclusive production pacts is an industry-wide challenge, one that WarnerMedia and AT&T are well-equipped to meet, Stankey said. Warner Bros. earlier this month committed as much as $400 million to uber-producer Greg Berlanti, who is the engine of so much of the studio’s TV activity. The eye-popping numbers commanded by industry superstars underscore why Time Warner needed a partner to remain competitive in its home Hollywood turf. He pointed to 21st Century Fox’s decision to sell its core assets — sparking a bidding skirmish between Disney and Comcast — as further evidence that bigger is better right now.

“These things go through cycles. There’s clearly a bit of a land grab going on right now,” Stankey said. “It’s better to be a large-scale company with the ability to invest in high-quality individuals like Greg Berlanti or others that you can leverage their creative talents across multiple platforms and give them the opportunity for new creative expression than be somebody who is sub-scale who doesn’t have that flexibility. That’s probably one of the drivers behind some players in this industry who are already deciding it’s time for them to sell their assets as opposed to continue to operate them. I like where we are as a business. I like the fact that we have multiple platforms.”

Stankey sees the key to growth as using the combined company’s clout, resources, and capability for innovation to mine new opportunities to distributing content. Unsurprisingly, AT&T sees the emerging mobile content arena as a prime target given the size of its footprint of more than 100 million wireless data subscribers worldwide.

“We have an opportunity to innovate mobile,” Stankey said. “I think there will be a segment of the creative (community) out there that finds those platforms and our scale and customer base an intriguing place to do business. That’s my challenge — to make sure they see that and want to do business with us.”