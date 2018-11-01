You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Malaysian Financier Jho Low and Two Ex-Goldman Bankers Charged in Malaysia Scandal

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jho Low
CREDIT: Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that they have charged Malaysian financier Jho Low and two former Goldman Sachs bankers in the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal.

Low was the alleged mastermind behind the embezzlement of $4.5 billion from the Malaysian development fund, much of which was allegedly used to buy luxury real estate, art, a yacht, and to invest in films, including “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Low and Roger Ng, a Malaysian banker at Goldman, were indicted on three counts of conspiracy to commit money laundering, bribery, and circumvention of accounting controls, in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Ng was arrested Thursday in Malaysia. Low, who is believed to be in China, remains at large.

The government also unsealed a criminal complaint against Tim Leissner, Goldman’s former Southeast Asia chairman. Leissner has pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit money laundering and violating the FCPA. He has been ordered to forfeit $43.7 million.

Federal prosecutors had earlier filed two civil forfeiture actions in an effort to recoup more than $1 billion of the stolen funds. According to those complaints, more than $100 million of the Malaysian development funds were diverted to Red Granite Pictures, the producer of “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Daddy’s Home,” and “Dumb and Dumber To.” Red Granite was run by Riza Aziz, the stepson of Najib Razak, the former Malaysian prime minister.

Red Granite has paid $60 million to settle its portion of the case, without admitting wrongdoing.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Biz

  • Jho Low

    Malaysian Financier Jho Low and Two Ex-Goldman Bankers Charged in Malaysia Scandal

    Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that they have charged Malaysian financier Jho Low and two former Goldman Sachs bankers in the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal. Low was the alleged mastermind behind the embezzlement of $4.5 billion from the Malaysian development fund, much of which was allegedly used to buy luxury real estate, art, a yacht, and […]

  • TV Ad Sales Upfronts

    NBCU Plans Layoffs in Advertising Sales Group

    Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that they have charged Malaysian financier Jho Low and two former Goldman Sachs bankers in the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal. Low was the alleged mastermind behind the embezzlement of $4.5 billion from the Malaysian development fund, much of which was allegedly used to buy luxury real estate, art, a yacht, and […]

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    AMC Networks 3Q Profit Rises on U.S. Networks Performance

    Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that they have charged Malaysian financier Jho Low and two former Goldman Sachs bankers in the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal. Low was the alleged mastermind behind the embezzlement of $4.5 billion from the Malaysian development fund, much of which was allegedly used to buy luxury real estate, art, a yacht, and […]

  • Al Jazeera America Shutting Down

    SAG-AFTRA Unionizes U.S.-Based Al Jazeera English Employees

    Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that they have charged Malaysian financier Jho Low and two former Goldman Sachs bankers in the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal. Low was the alleged mastermind behind the embezzlement of $4.5 billion from the Malaysian development fund, much of which was allegedly used to buy luxury real estate, art, a yacht, and […]

  • Georgia Secretary of State and Republican

    Celebrities, Studios Have Incentive to Watch Georgia Governor's Race

    Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that they have charged Malaysian financier Jho Low and two former Goldman Sachs bankers in the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal. Low was the alleged mastermind behind the embezzlement of $4.5 billion from the Malaysian development fund, much of which was allegedly used to buy luxury real estate, art, a yacht, and […]

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Reality-Show Hosts Are Banking Some of the Biggest Bucks in Television

    Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that they have charged Malaysian financier Jho Low and two former Goldman Sachs bankers in the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal. Low was the alleged mastermind behind the embezzlement of $4.5 billion from the Malaysian development fund, much of which was allegedly used to buy luxury real estate, art, a yacht, and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad