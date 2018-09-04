Jenifer Mallory Named EVP/GM of Columbia Records

Exec was most recently EVP of International Marketing for Sony Music Entertainment.

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Columbia Records

Jenifer Mallory has been appointed Executive Vice President and General Manager for Columbia Records, it was announced today by Ron Perry, Chairman and CEO of Columbia Records. Mallory, who steps into the role recently vacated by Joel Klaiman, will be based in New York and report directly to Perry.

According to the announcement, in her new role Mallory will oversee Columbia’s marketing, publicity, promotion, digital, sales, content, licensing, and brand partnerships departments. Most recently, she was EVP of International Marketing for Sony Music Entertainment, working across the company’s Columbia, Epic and RCA labels. Leading teams in both New York and London, she spearheaded global campaigns for U.S.-signed artists, including Adele, Beyoncé, Camila, P!nk, Harry Styles, Khalid, SZA, Travis Scott, Pharrell, Daft Punk, DJ Khaled, Future, The Chainsmokers and others.

“Jenifer is an accomplished and incredibly well-rounded executive,” stated Ron Perry. “Her unique grasp of the global marketplace will help shape Columbia’s strategy into the future. The entire company joins me in congratulating Jenifer.”

“I’m grateful to Ron Perry and Rob Stringer for this extraordinary opportunity. I am looking forward to working alongside Ron Perry whose leading-edge vision, competitive spirit, and passion for music is infectious. Together we will continue to strengthen the artist-first culture that is a vital part of Columbia’s legacy while we steer the company into the future,” said Jenifer Mallory.

Jenifer began her career at Sony Pictures before joining Columbia Records’ Digital Marketing Department in 2006. She transitioned to International Marketing at Sony Music in 2010 where she held various roles, culminating in leading the team as Executive Vice President, International Marketing.

Popular on Variety

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

More Music

  • Jenifer Mallory Named EVP/GM of Columbia

    Jenifer Mallory Named EVP/GM of Columbia Records

    Jenifer Mallory has been appointed Executive Vice President and General Manager for Columbia Records, it was announced today by Ron Perry, Chairman and CEO of Columbia Records. Mallory, who steps into the role recently vacated by Joel Klaiman, will be based in New York and report directly to Perry. According to the announcement, in her new […]

  • Disney

    Hollywood Bowl to Host 'Nightmare Before Christmas' 25th Anniversary Concerts

    Jenifer Mallory has been appointed Executive Vice President and General Manager for Columbia Records, it was announced today by Ron Perry, Chairman and CEO of Columbia Records. Mallory, who steps into the role recently vacated by Joel Klaiman, will be based in New York and report directly to Perry. According to the announcement, in her new […]

  • Jay-Z to Present City of Hope

    Jay-Z to Present City of Hope Honor to Warner/Chappell Chief Jon Platt

    Jenifer Mallory has been appointed Executive Vice President and General Manager for Columbia Records, it was announced today by Ron Perry, Chairman and CEO of Columbia Records. Mallory, who steps into the role recently vacated by Joel Klaiman, will be based in New York and report directly to Perry. According to the announcement, in her new […]

  • Lil Pump

    Lil Pump Tells Fans He's Going to Jail for Parole Violation

    Jenifer Mallory has been appointed Executive Vice President and General Manager for Columbia Records, it was announced today by Ron Perry, Chairman and CEO of Columbia Records. Mallory, who steps into the role recently vacated by Joel Klaiman, will be based in New York and report directly to Perry. According to the announcement, in her new […]

  • Jacqueline Saturn

    Capitol Music Group Ups Jacqueline Saturn to President of Caroline

    Jenifer Mallory has been appointed Executive Vice President and General Manager for Columbia Records, it was announced today by Ron Perry, Chairman and CEO of Columbia Records. Mallory, who steps into the role recently vacated by Joel Klaiman, will be based in New York and report directly to Perry. According to the announcement, in her new […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad