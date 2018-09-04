Jenifer Mallory Named EVP/GM of Columbia Records

Jenifer Mallory has been appointed Executive Vice President and General Manager for Columbia Records, it was announced today by Ron Perry, Chairman and CEO of Columbia Records. Mallory, who steps into the role recently vacated by Joel Klaiman, will be based in New York and report directly to Perry.

According to the announcement, in her new role Mallory will oversee Columbia’s marketing, publicity, promotion, digital, sales, content, licensing, and brand partnerships departments. Most recently, she was EVP of International Marketing for Sony Music Entertainment, working across the company’s Columbia, Epic and RCA labels. Leading teams in both New York and London, she spearheaded global campaigns for U.S.-signed artists, including Adele, Beyoncé, Camila, P!nk, Harry Styles, Khalid, SZA, Travis Scott, Pharrell, Daft Punk, DJ Khaled, Future, The Chainsmokers and others.

“Jenifer is an accomplished and incredibly well-rounded executive,” stated Ron Perry. “Her unique grasp of the global marketplace will help shape Columbia’s strategy into the future. The entire company joins me in congratulating Jenifer.”

“I’m grateful to Ron Perry and Rob Stringer for this extraordinary opportunity. I am looking forward to working alongside Ron Perry whose leading-edge vision, competitive spirit, and passion for music is infectious. Together we will continue to strengthen the artist-first culture that is a vital part of Columbia’s legacy while we steer the company into the future,” said Jenifer Mallory.

Jenifer began her career at Sony Pictures before joining Columbia Records’ Digital Marketing Department in 2006. She transitioned to International Marketing at Sony Music in 2010 where she held various roles, culminating in leading the team as Executive Vice President, International Marketing.