You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Mobile Content Platform Orders Series From Jason Blum, Guillermo del Toro

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jeffrey Katzenberg - Meg Whitman
CREDIT: Courtesy of WndrCo

Jeffrey Katzenberg’s WndrCo, a mobile-first content platform shrouded in mystery, came into focus on Wednesday with series orders from some of Hollywood’s top creators.

Jason Blum, Antoine Fuqua, Guillermo del Toro and Sam Raimi are all developing two-to-four hour length series for WndrCo’s platform, dubbed Quibi (short for “quick bites”). Katzeberg and CEO Meg Whitman gave a taste of the slate on stage in Los Angeles at day two of the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit.

Katzenberg described Blum’s project, titled “Wolves and Villagers,” as “Fatal Attraction 2.0,” while he says Fuqua is developing a modern telling of “Dog Day Afternoon” that is currently seeking two A-list actorst to take the reigns on a powerful and timely drama.

Raimi is developing a horror anthology “50 States of Fear,” with Van Toffler’s Gunpowder & SKy, that will highlight the scariest folklore from each state in America.

Details on del Toro’s projects were not immediately clear. Katzenberg and Whtiman said they were about a year out from premieres, for both content and the Quibi app.

During a panel moderated by CNBC’s Julia Boorstin, Katzenberg and Whitnan admitted they face stiff competition from mobile-native platforms like the streamers and Facebook Watch.

“The place between improbable and impossible? That’s my home address,” Katzenberg said, comparing the journey ahead for Quibi to that of HBO.

HBO, Katzenberg said, made bold bets and big spends — and recruited talent and tore up broadcast standards and practices in  a way that had never been done before.

Quibi is seeking a 25-35 age demographic and aims to integrate into daily customer routines.

“I’ve seen every business plan in Silicon Valley for the past 20 years, and this is one of the best,” Whitman said of the WndrCo playbook.

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More Film

  • Netflix LA headquarters

    Netflix Expands Physical Production Division With Three New Hires (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jeffrey Katzenberg’s WndrCo, a mobile-first content platform shrouded in mystery, came into focus on Wednesday with series orders from some of Hollywood’s top creators. Jason Blum, Antoine Fuqua, Guillermo del Toro and Sam Raimi are all developing two-to-four hour length series for WndrCo’s platform, dubbed Quibi (short for “quick bites”). Katzeberg and CEO Meg Whitman […]

  • The Oath

    Ike Barinholtz Credits Donald Trump for His Dark Comedy 'The Oath'

    Jeffrey Katzenberg’s WndrCo, a mobile-first content platform shrouded in mystery, came into focus on Wednesday with series orders from some of Hollywood’s top creators. Jason Blum, Antoine Fuqua, Guillermo del Toro and Sam Raimi are all developing two-to-four hour length series for WndrCo’s platform, dubbed Quibi (short for “quick bites”). Katzeberg and CEO Meg Whitman […]

  • 'Pet Sematary:' New Trailer

    'Pet Sematary' Remake Drops First Trailer (Watch)

    Jeffrey Katzenberg’s WndrCo, a mobile-first content platform shrouded in mystery, came into focus on Wednesday with series orders from some of Hollywood’s top creators. Jason Blum, Antoine Fuqua, Guillermo del Toro and Sam Raimi are all developing two-to-four hour length series for WndrCo’s platform, dubbed Quibi (short for “quick bites”). Katzeberg and CEO Meg Whitman […]

  • Mozart in the Jungle renewed

    Mipcom: Buying, Production Trends at Major SVOD Players - Report (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jeffrey Katzenberg’s WndrCo, a mobile-first content platform shrouded in mystery, came into focus on Wednesday with series orders from some of Hollywood’s top creators. Jason Blum, Antoine Fuqua, Guillermo del Toro and Sam Raimi are all developing two-to-four hour length series for WndrCo’s platform, dubbed Quibi (short for “quick bites”). Katzeberg and CEO Meg Whitman […]

  • Jeffrey Katzenberg - Meg Whitman

    Jeffrey Katzenberg's Mobile Content Platform Orders Series From Jason Blum, Guillermo del Toro

    Jeffrey Katzenberg’s WndrCo, a mobile-first content platform shrouded in mystery, came into focus on Wednesday with series orders from some of Hollywood’s top creators. Jason Blum, Antoine Fuqua, Guillermo del Toro and Sam Raimi are all developing two-to-four hour length series for WndrCo’s platform, dubbed Quibi (short for “quick bites”). Katzeberg and CEO Meg Whitman […]

  • Carey Mulligan attends the LA Premiere

    Carey Mulligan Reflects on #MeToo Movement: 'Things Have Irrevocably Changed'

    Jeffrey Katzenberg’s WndrCo, a mobile-first content platform shrouded in mystery, came into focus on Wednesday with series orders from some of Hollywood’s top creators. Jason Blum, Antoine Fuqua, Guillermo del Toro and Sam Raimi are all developing two-to-four hour length series for WndrCo’s platform, dubbed Quibi (short for “quick bites”). Katzeberg and CEO Meg Whitman […]

  • Amanda Kozlowski - Lionsgate

    Lionsgate Promotes Amanda Kozlowski to Head Home Entertainment, Digital Distribution Marketing

    Jeffrey Katzenberg’s WndrCo, a mobile-first content platform shrouded in mystery, came into focus on Wednesday with series orders from some of Hollywood’s top creators. Jason Blum, Antoine Fuqua, Guillermo del Toro and Sam Raimi are all developing two-to-four hour length series for WndrCo’s platform, dubbed Quibi (short for “quick bites”). Katzeberg and CEO Meg Whitman […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad