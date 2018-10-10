Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Mobile Content Platform Orders Series From Jason Blum, Guillermo del Toro

Jeffrey Katzenberg’s WndrCo, a mobile-first content platform shrouded in mystery, came into focus on Wednesday with series orders from some of Hollywood’s top creators.

Jason Blum, Antoine Fuqua, Guillermo del Toro and Sam Raimi are all developing two-to-four hour length series for WndrCo’s platform, dubbed Quibi (short for “quick bites”). Katzeberg and CEO Meg Whitman gave a taste of the slate on stage in Los Angeles at day two of the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit.

Katzenberg described Blum’s project, titled “Wolves and Villagers,” as “Fatal Attraction 2.0,” while he says Fuqua is developing a modern telling of “Dog Day Afternoon” that is currently seeking two A-list actorst to take the reigns on a powerful and timely drama.

Raimi is developing a horror anthology “50 States of Fear,” with Van Toffler’s Gunpowder & SKy, that will highlight the scariest folklore from each state in America.

Details on del Toro’s projects were not immediately clear. Katzenberg and Whtiman said they were about a year out from premieres, for both content and the Quibi app.

During a panel moderated by CNBC’s Julia Boorstin, Katzenberg and Whitnan admitted they face stiff competition from mobile-native platforms like the streamers and Facebook Watch.

“The place between improbable and impossible? That’s my home address,” Katzenberg said, comparing the journey ahead for Quibi to that of HBO.

HBO, Katzenberg said, made bold bets and big spends — and recruited talent and tore up broadcast standards and practices in a way that had never been done before.

Quibi is seeking a 25-35 age demographic and aims to integrate into daily customer routines.

“I’ve seen every business plan in Silicon Valley for the past 20 years, and this is one of the best,” Whitman said of the WndrCo playbook.