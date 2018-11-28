Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman to Keynote Variety’s Innovate Summit

Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman will keynote Variety’s Innovate: AI and Data Science in Media summit, presented by PwC, on Dec. 5 in Los Angeles. The duo will discuss launching mobile entertainment platform Quibi.

Previously CEO and co-founder of DreamWorks Animation, Katzenberg now invests in new consumer technologies as co-founder and managing partner of WndrCo. He is also founder/chairman of Quibi. Whitman, CEO of Quibi, served the same role at Hewlett Packard Enterprise until February of this year. She previously ran for governor of California in 2010.

They will be part of a day of panels examining the latest bleeding-edge trends in the entertainment industry, spanning artificial intelligence/machine learning, rise of the chief data officer, marketing data governance, the OTT economy, blockchain, and more.

“Variety is proud to return with our Innovate Summit, and its mission to guide the industry in seizing opportunity around cutting-edge technology such as artificial intelligence and data science,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Variety’s group publisher and chief revenue officer. “The Summit underscores Variety‘s commitment to unparalleled coverage of the entertainment business.”

Related Jeffrey Katzenberg's Mobile Content Platform Orders Series From Jason Blum, Guillermo del Toro Joe Biden Fundraises for His PAC at Intimate Hollywood Gathering

“Innovation is ingrained in today’s entertainment industry, and we are seeing the velocity increase as convergence continues across the space,” said Mark McCaffrey, partner and U.S. technology, media, and telecommunications sector leader for PwC. “We are thrilled to once again be the presenting sponsor of Innovate, and look forward to great conversations around how data, emerging technologies, and the new world order will drive the industry for years to come.”

Innovate will also feature Brad Dancer, EVP of data, insights, and brand standards at National Geographic Partners; Jaya Kolhatkar, chief data officer at Hulu; Radha Subramanyam, chief research and analytics officer at CBS; Kim Keating, VP of data science at AT&T; Bettina Sherick, senior VP of consumer insights and innovation at 20th Century Fox; PwC partner Amy Peirce; Matthew Marolda, president of applied analytics at WarnerMedia; PwC partner Mark Borao; Bridget Davies, VP of advertising and marketing activation at eBay; Kavita Vazirani, exec VP of insights and measurement at NBCUniversal; Pieter Penning, partner of cyber security and privacy practice at PwC; and Erik Johnson, VP of global client measurement at Facebook.

Additional featured speakers include David G. Edwards, senior VP of digital marketing at Lionsgate; Chris Massey, senior VP of global data strategy and transformation at Universal Pictures; Danica Calderhead, director of brand strategy at Dash Hudson; Erin Weir, senior VP of marketing strategy at ABC Entertainment Marketing; Artie Wilkowsky, chief security information officer at Dish; Peter Chronis, chief security information officer at Turner; Amy Elkins, exec VP of media and marketing innovation at STX Films; Dwayne Benefield, head of PlayStation Vue at Sony Interactive Entertainment; Rob Gelick, exec VP and GM at CBS Interactive; and Rebecca Glashow, co-head of Awesomeness.