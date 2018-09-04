Jay-Z to Present City of Hope Honor to Warner/Chappell Chief Jon Platt

Jon Platt, chairman and CEO of Warner/Chappell Music, today announced that Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter will be joining him in Los Angeles for the Oct. 11 City of Hope gala supporting the nonprofit clinical research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases.

The legendary rapper, businessman and Warner/Chappell songwriter will present the prestigious “Spirit of Life” award to Platt. Longtime Jay-Z collaborator Pharrell Williams will host the event.

“It’s no secret that I don’t like being the center of attention, that’s for the songwriters,” Platt said in the announcement. “But when I accept the ‘Spirit of Life’ award this fall, I can’t think of anyone else I’d rather have presenting it to me. Jay is unquestionably one of the most giving and genuine people I know, not to mention one of the greatest songwriters on the planet. I feel lucky to call him my brother. October 11 is going to be a really special, unforgettable night.”

Last year Jay was the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame — an award which Platt accepted on Jay’s behalf, as the rapper was in Los Angeles with wife Beyonce, who gave birth to their twins days later.

Jay will be attending the event just a week after the last date of his “On the Run II Tour” with Beyoncé, which began just as The Carters surprise-dropped their first joint album, “Everything is Love.”

Each year City of Hope recognizes a philanthropic leader whose work has fundamentally impacted music, film or entertainment. The “Spirit of Life” award is its highest honor, having been given to such noted figures as Quincy Jones, Mo Ostin, Clive Davis, Frances W. Preston, Shelli and Irving Azoff, Doug Morris, and Sir Lucian Grainge.

For more information about donating to City of Hope and purchasing tickets to the upcoming gala dinner, please visit CityofHope.org/mfei-spirit.