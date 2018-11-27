×
Janet Jackson Signs With Paradigm For Global Representation in All Areas

Variety Staff

Janet Jackson has partnered with Paradigm Talent Agency for global representation in all areas including touring, theatrical, film, branding and beyond, the company announced today. She was previously with WME.

Janet Jackson is one of the most iconic and culturally significant artists of all time and we are thrilled to partner with her to create global opportunities for her as an artist and for the art she creates,” said Sam Gores, Chairman and CEO of Paradigm. “We will also seek inspiring opportunities to support Janet’s long history and dedication to social activism and female and gender advocacy.”

Jackson has won six Grammy Awards, 2 Emmy nominations, a Golden Globe Award, and a nomination for an Academy Award, along with dozens of American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards. Her latest single, “Made For Now,” with Daddy Yankee, debuted at #1 on iTunes and an album is expected in the coming months. For both, she partnered with independent distributor, label and publisher Cinq Music for a recording and distribution agreement through her label Rhythm Nation Records.

Jackson completed her “State of the World” tour earlier this year with a headlining appearance at the Outside Lands festival in San Francisco. Her most recent album, “Unbreakable,” was released on Rhythm Nation through BMG in 2015 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

 

 

 

 

 

 

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

    Natalie Portman's Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

    Sesame Street Records to Be Relaunched by Warner Music and Sesame Workshop

    Janet Jackson Signs With Paradigm For Global Representation in All Areas

    An Oral History of Maroon 5's Eleventh-Hour Hit 'Girls Like You'

    How Adam Levine Took Control of His Career After Manager's Tragic Death

    Meek Mill Writes Powerful Op-Ed Calling for Criminal-Justice Reform

    Go-Go's-Scored Broadway Musical 'Head Over Heels' Set to Close in January

    Ninja Plays 'Fortnite' With Fake Drake Who Drops Racial Slurs During Charity Stream

