Janet Jackson Signs With Paradigm For Global Representation in All Areas

Janet Jackson has partnered with Paradigm Talent Agency for global representation in all areas including touring, theatrical, film, branding and beyond, the company announced today. She was previously with WME.

“Janet Jackson is one of the most iconic and culturally significant artists of all time and we are thrilled to partner with her to create global opportunities for her as an artist and for the art she creates,” said Sam Gores, Chairman and CEO of Paradigm. “We will also seek inspiring opportunities to support Janet’s long history and dedication to social activism and female and gender advocacy.”

Jackson has won six Grammy Awards, 2 Emmy nominations, a Golden Globe Award, and a nomination for an Academy Award, along with dozens of American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards. Her latest single, “Made For Now,” with Daddy Yankee, debuted at #1 on iTunes and an album is expected in the coming months. For both, she partnered with independent distributor, label and publisher Cinq Music for a recording and distribution agreement through her label Rhythm Nation Records.

Jackson completed her “State of the World” tour earlier this year with a headlining appearance at the Outside Lands festival in San Francisco. Her most recent album, “Unbreakable,” was released on Rhythm Nation through BMG in 2015 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.