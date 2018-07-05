James Woods Says He Was Dropped By ‘Liberal’ Talent Agent

James Woods needs new representation. The actor, an outspoken conservative, said via Twitter on Thursday that he was dropped by his talent agent on July 4th because of his political views.

Woods shared what he described as an email exchange with Gersh talent agent Ken Kaplan, who Woods called “a political liberal.” Woods posted a screenshot of Kaplan’s email, which reads, “It’s the 4th of July and I’m feeling patriotic. I don’t want to represent you anymore. I mean I could go on a rant but you know what I’d say.”

In a separate tweet, Woods shared his response, which says, “Dear Ken, I don’t actually. I was thinking if you’re feeling patriotic, you would appreciate free speech and one’s right to think as an individual. Be that as it may, I want to thank you for all your hard work and devotion on my behalf. Be well.”

Woods, who received Oscar nominations for his roles in “Ghosts of Mississippi” and “Salvador,” has been absent from the big screen in recent years. His latest film was a voice role in 2016’s “Bling.”

The 71-year-old actor was accused of “predatory behavior” by Amber Tamblyn in September of 2017. In an open letter, Tamblyn claims Woods tried to pick up her and her friend when they were 16. At a #MeToo rally last November, Elizabeth Perkins accused Woods of harassment, holding a sign that named him and read, “#MeToo.”

A rep for the Gersh Agency could not be immediately reached for comment.