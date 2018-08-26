Parkland Students Call Out Florida Politicians, NRA After Jacksonville Shooting: ‘Enough of Your BS’

Parkland students David Hogg and Delaney Tarr were among those who reacted to the Jacksonville, Fla. shooting on Sunday. According to the Jacksonville police department, there were “multiple fatalities” after a gunman opened fire at a “Madden NFL 19” livestream competition.

Many survivors of the Parkland shooting, including Hogg and Tarr, became activists against gun violence after former student Nikolas Cruz killed 17 students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. Parkland is roughly 300 miles from Jacksonville.

Using the hashtag #AntherFLShooting, Hogg said change will not come unless people vote in November. He directed a question to Florida Senator Marco Rubio, asking, “How many mass shootings in your state will it take for you to do something?”

While @50milesmore , @MFOLBoston and I were marching against gun violence in front of Smith and Wesson another shooting occurred in Jacksonville, FL in yet #AnotherFLshooting . We know change will not come until we demand it this November and after. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) August 26, 2018

.@marcorubio How many mass shootings in your state will it take for you to do something? — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) August 26, 2018

Tarr wrote, “There’s nothing I hate more than having to use the hashtag #AnotherFLShooting, but people need to realize that THIS KEEPS HAPPENING.”

There’s nothing I hate more than having to use the hashtag #AnotherFLShooting , but people need to realize that THIS KEEPS HAPPENING. https://t.co/2DRN8avXDk — Delaney Tarr (@delaneytarr) August 26, 2018

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime Guttenberg was killed during the Stoneman Douglas shooting, wrote, “To NRA, gun lobby, manufacturers and everyone else, enough of your moronic twisting of the 2nd amendment. We have a right to public safety. Enough of your BS.”

Here is video of what the latest mass shooting, happening now, sounds like. Warning, it is disturbing. To NRA, gun lobby, manufacturers and everyone else, enough of your moronic twisting of the 2nd amendment. We have a right to public safety. Enough of your BS. https://t.co/7JtP9psp79 — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) August 26, 2018

After the Parkland shooting, the students organized a March for Our Lives. The organization issued a statement that reads, “As another mass shooting plagues our home state of Florida, we continue to come together in the face of daily tragedy in order to prevent the trauma that has become too normal in our nation. Bullets do not discriminate — whether on our streets, in our schools, or at our video game tournaments. Gun violence takes many forms and we must perpetuate the necessary conversations in order to bring peace to our violent nation.”

Read more reactions below:

Terrified at what I’m seeing in Jacksonville. Sending love and support to those affected. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) August 26, 2018

We aren’t safe playing video games in this country… We have to understand the horrific reality of gun violence in America. WATCH + SHARE + #AnotherFLShooting https://t.co/kPLnQIJLH7 — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) August 26, 2018

March for our Lives Jacksonville is working on coordinating a response to the recent mass shooting. We once again are incredibly devastated to hear of such tragedy. We need to make sure this does not ever happen again in our city!! #TheLandingMassShooting — March For Our Lives Jacksonville (@march4livesjax) August 26, 2018

3 shootings in Florida in one week. My heart goes out to everyone in Jacksonville. #Gunshinestate — Daniel Duff (@theduff____) August 26, 2018