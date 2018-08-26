Parkland Students Call Out Florida Politicians, NRA After Jacksonville Shooting: ‘Enough of Your BS’

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Police barricade a street near Jacksonville Landing in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. Florida authorities are reporting multiple fatalities after a mass shooting at the riverfront mall in Jacksonville that was hosting a video game tournament. (AP Photo/Laura Heald)
CREDIT: AP

Parkland students David Hogg and Delaney Tarr were among those who reacted to the Jacksonville, Fla. shooting on Sunday. According to the Jacksonville police department, there were “multiple fatalities” after a gunman opened fire at a “Madden NFL 19” livestream competition.

Many survivors of the Parkland shooting, including Hogg and Tarr, became activists against gun violence after former student Nikolas Cruz killed 17 students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. Parkland is roughly 300 miles from Jacksonville.

Using the hashtag #AntherFLShooting, Hogg said change will not come unless people vote in November. He directed a question to Florida Senator Marco Rubio, asking, “How many mass shootings in your state will it take for you to do something?”

Tarr wrote, “There’s nothing I hate more than having to use the hashtag #AnotherFLShooting, but people need to realize that THIS KEEPS HAPPENING.”

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime Guttenberg was killed during the Stoneman Douglas shooting, wrote, “To NRA, gun lobby, manufacturers and everyone else, enough of your moronic twisting of the 2nd amendment. We have a right to public safety. Enough of your BS.”

After the Parkland shooting, the students organized a March for Our Lives. The organization issued a statement that reads, “As another mass shooting plagues our home state of Florida, we continue to come together in the face of daily tragedy in order to prevent the trauma that has become too normal in our nation. Bullets do not discriminate — whether on our streets, in our schools, or at our video game tournaments. Gun violence takes many forms and we must perpetuate the necessary conversations in order to bring peace to our violent nation.”

Read more reactions below:

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Biz

  • John McCain

    John McCain, Political Maverick and Hero of Vietnam War, Dies at 81

    Parkland students David Hogg and Delaney Tarr were among those who reacted to the Jacksonville, Fla. shooting on Sunday. According to the Jacksonville police department, there were “multiple fatalities” after a gunman opened fire at a “Madden NFL 19” livestream competition. Many survivors of the Parkland shooting, including Hogg and Tarr, became activists against gun […]

  • The Ringer

    Ryen Russillo to Launch Ringer Podcast

    Parkland students David Hogg and Delaney Tarr were among those who reacted to the Jacksonville, Fla. shooting on Sunday. According to the Jacksonville police department, there were “multiple fatalities” after a gunman opened fire at a “Madden NFL 19” livestream competition. Many survivors of the Parkland shooting, including Hogg and Tarr, became activists against gun […]

  • Sony Music Has Not Conceded That

    Sony Music Has Not Conceded That Vocals on Michael Jackson Album Are Fake

    Parkland students David Hogg and Delaney Tarr were among those who reacted to the Jacksonville, Fla. shooting on Sunday. According to the Jacksonville police department, there were “multiple fatalities” after a gunman opened fire at a “Madden NFL 19” livestream competition. Many survivors of the Parkland shooting, including Hogg and Tarr, became activists against gun […]

  • Nicki MinajThe Metropolitan Museum of Art's

    Nicki Minaj Accuses Travis Scott Manager Irving Azoff of 'Smear Campaign' Against Her Tour

    Parkland students David Hogg and Delaney Tarr were among those who reacted to the Jacksonville, Fla. shooting on Sunday. According to the Jacksonville police department, there were “multiple fatalities” after a gunman opened fire at a “Madden NFL 19” livestream competition. Many survivors of the Parkland shooting, including Hogg and Tarr, became activists against gun […]

  • Stephanie Chernak, Post-Production Executive, Dies 47

    Stephanie Chernak, Post-Production Executive, Dies at 47

    Parkland students David Hogg and Delaney Tarr were among those who reacted to the Jacksonville, Fla. shooting on Sunday. According to the Jacksonville police department, there were “multiple fatalities” after a gunman opened fire at a “Madden NFL 19” livestream competition. Many survivors of the Parkland shooting, including Hogg and Tarr, became activists against gun […]

  • Donna Gryn

    Republic Records Promotes Donna Gryn to Senior VP of Marketing

    Parkland students David Hogg and Delaney Tarr were among those who reacted to the Jacksonville, Fla. shooting on Sunday. According to the Jacksonville police department, there were “multiple fatalities” after a gunman opened fire at a “Madden NFL 19” livestream competition. Many survivors of the Parkland shooting, including Hogg and Tarr, became activists against gun […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad