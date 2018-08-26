Parkland Students Call Out Florida Politicians, NRA After Jacksonville Shooting: ‘Enough of Your BS’

Parkland students David Hogg and Delaney Tarr were among those who reacted to the Jacksonville, Fla. shooting on Sunday. According to the Jacksonville police department, there were “multiple fatalities” after a gunman opened fire at a “Madden NFL 19” livestream competition.
Many survivors of the Parkland shooting, including Hogg and Tarr, became activists against gun violence after former student Nikolas Cruz killed 17 students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. Parkland is roughly 300 miles from Jacksonville.
Using the hashtag #AntherFLShooting, Hogg said change will not come unless people vote in November. He directed a question to Florida Senator Marco Rubio, asking, “How many mass shootings in your state will it take for you to do something?”
Tarr wrote, “There’s nothing I hate more than having to use the hashtag #AnotherFLShooting, but people need to realize that THIS KEEPS HAPPENING.”
Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime Guttenberg was killed during the Stoneman Douglas shooting, wrote, “To NRA, gun lobby, manufacturers and everyone else, enough of your moronic twisting of the 2nd amendment. We have a right to public safety. Enough of your BS.”
After the Parkland shooting, the students organized a March for Our Lives. The organization issued a statement that reads, “As another mass shooting plagues our home state of Florida, we continue to come together in the face of daily tragedy in order to prevent the trauma that has become too normal in our nation. Bullets do not discriminate — whether on our streets, in our schools, or at our video game tournaments. Gun violence takes many forms and we must perpetuate the necessary conversations in order to bring peace to our violent nation.”
