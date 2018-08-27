It’s Official: Jon Borris Named Senior VP of Promotion for Big Machine

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

As reported by Variety in June, Jon Borris has been named Senior Vice President, Promotion for the Big Machine Label Group artists under the strategic alliance between BMLG and Republic Records, the companies announced officially today. Borris will be working with artists including Taylor Swift, Florida Georgia Line, and others, and will be based at Republic’s headquarters in New York.

Borris joins BMLG/Republic after 19 years at Sony Music Entertainment, where he most recently headed pop promotion for Columbia Records. There and with Epic, he worked with artists including Adele, Beyoncé, John Mayer, Calvin Harris, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, One Direction, The Chainsmokers, and many others.

Big Machine Label Group and Republic Records first joined forces in 2007.

“Scott Borchetta’s entrepreneurial spirit is infectious. I knew immediately that I wanted to work with him and the BMLG team to spread his unique vision for some of the industry’s top talent across multiple genres,” says Borris. “I’ve watched from afar as Monte and Avery Lipman, Gary Spangler, and the Republic Records team have done nothing short of extraordinary work on behalf of their artists and it is truly a thrill to now join the #1 Promotion team in the music industry!”

“Monte, Gary and I have been searching for just the right person to propel our Big Machine releases to the next level, and Jon is that person,” said BMLG President/CEO Scott Borchetta. “Along with added focus on Taylor’s extraordinary Pop success, Jon will continue to build the crossover platform for Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett and more talent coming out of our Nashville-based global headquarters.”

Borchetta added, “We have several pop artists coming off of our Toronto-based hit TV music show ‘The Launch’ and one of Jon’s first projects will be by ‘Launch’ stars Elijah Wood x Jamie Fine.”

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Music

  • It’s Official: Jon Borris Named SVP

    It’s Official: Jon Borris Named Senior VP of Promotion for Big Machine

    As reported by Variety in June, Jon Borris has been named Senior Vice President, Promotion for the Big Machine Label Group artists under the strategic alliance between BMLG and Republic Records, the companies announced officially today. Borris will be working with artists including Taylor Swift, Florida Georgia Line, and others, and will be based at Republic’s headquarters in New York. Borris joins BMLG/Republic after […]

  • Janet JacksonBlack Girls Rock Awards, Show,

    Black Girls Rock: Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige Honored, Aretha Franklin Remembered

    As reported by Variety in June, Jon Borris has been named Senior Vice President, Promotion for the Big Machine Label Group artists under the strategic alliance between BMLG and Republic Records, the companies announced officially today. Borris will be working with artists including Taylor Swift, Florida Georgia Line, and others, and will be based at Republic’s headquarters in New York. Borris joins BMLG/Republic after […]

  • CAMI Music Promotes Theresa Vibberts to

    CAMI Music Promotes Theresa Vibberts to VP, North America

    As reported by Variety in June, Jon Borris has been named Senior Vice President, Promotion for the Big Machine Label Group artists under the strategic alliance between BMLG and Republic Records, the companies announced officially today. Borris will be working with artists including Taylor Swift, Florida Georgia Line, and others, and will be based at Republic’s headquarters in New York. Borris joins BMLG/Republic after […]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify Reveals Its Top Songs of the Summer

    As reported by Variety in June, Jon Borris has been named Senior Vice President, Promotion for the Big Machine Label Group artists under the strategic alliance between BMLG and Republic Records, the companies announced officially today. Borris will be working with artists including Taylor Swift, Florida Georgia Line, and others, and will be based at Republic’s headquarters in New York. Borris joins BMLG/Republic after […]

  • Asia Argento

    Asia Argento Axed From 'X Factor Italy'

    As reported by Variety in June, Jon Borris has been named Senior Vice President, Promotion for the Big Machine Label Group artists under the strategic alliance between BMLG and Republic Records, the companies announced officially today. Borris will be working with artists including Taylor Swift, Florida Georgia Line, and others, and will be based at Republic’s headquarters in New York. Borris joins BMLG/Republic after […]

  • Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters. Dave Grohl

    Foo Fighters Stage Free Pop-Up Show for Superfans

    As reported by Variety in June, Jon Borris has been named Senior Vice President, Promotion for the Big Machine Label Group artists under the strategic alliance between BMLG and Republic Records, the companies announced officially today. Borris will be working with artists including Taylor Swift, Florida Georgia Line, and others, and will be based at Republic’s headquarters in New York. Borris joins BMLG/Republic after […]

  • Ariana Grande Sweetener Sessions

    Ariana Grande Performs New Songs for Fans in Intimate 'Sweetener Sessions' L.A. Show

    As reported by Variety in June, Jon Borris has been named Senior Vice President, Promotion for the Big Machine Label Group artists under the strategic alliance between BMLG and Republic Records, the companies announced officially today. Borris will be working with artists including Taylor Swift, Florida Georgia Line, and others, and will be based at Republic’s headquarters in New York. Borris joins BMLG/Republic after […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad