It’s Official: Jon Borris Named Senior VP of Promotion for Big Machine

As reported by Variety in June, Jon Borris has been named Senior Vice President, Promotion for the Big Machine Label Group artists under the strategic alliance between BMLG and Republic Records, the companies announced officially today. Borris will be working with artists including Taylor Swift, Florida Georgia Line, and others, and will be based at Republic’s headquarters in New York.

Borris joins BMLG/Republic after 19 years at Sony Music Entertainment, where he most recently headed pop promotion for Columbia Records. There and with Epic, he worked with artists including Adele, Beyoncé, John Mayer, Calvin Harris, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, One Direction, The Chainsmokers, and many others.

Big Machine Label Group and Republic Records first joined forces in 2007.

“Scott Borchetta’s entrepreneurial spirit is infectious. I knew immediately that I wanted to work with him and the BMLG team to spread his unique vision for some of the industry’s top talent across multiple genres,” says Borris. “I’ve watched from afar as Monte and Avery Lipman, Gary Spangler, and the Republic Records team have done nothing short of extraordinary work on behalf of their artists and it is truly a thrill to now join the #1 Promotion team in the music industry!”

“Monte, Gary and I have been searching for just the right person to propel our Big Machine releases to the next level, and Jon is that person,” said BMLG President/CEO Scott Borchetta. “Along with added focus on Taylor’s extraordinary Pop success, Jon will continue to build the crossover platform for Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett and more talent coming out of our Nashville-based global headquarters.”

Borchetta added, “We have several pop artists coming off of our Toronto-based hit TV music show ‘The Launch’ and one of Jon’s first projects will be by ‘Launch’ stars Elijah Wood x Jamie Fine.”