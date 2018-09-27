You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Island Records Names LaTrice Burnette Executive Vice President and General Manager (EXCLUSIVE)

The exec joins after eight years at Epic Records.

Variety Staff

Latrice Burnette
CREDIT: Courtesy of Island Records

Island Records today announced LaTrice Burnette has been appointed Executive Vice President and General Manager, joining the label’s senior management team.  Burnette, who will be based in New York, will work across the label’s artist roster and report directly to Island president Darcus Beese.

“Success isn’t always about the roster, it’s also about the staff,” Darcus said. “When I had the opportunity to meet with LaTrice and discuss my vision and her ambition, it was crystal clear that LaTrice is the future of the new generation of Island Records. She will be an invaluable new member of the senior team. With LaTrice and Eric Wong I believe we have the best executive team in the business.” Wong, the label’s longtime GM, was recently promoted to COO.

“I am absolutely thrilled to join the family at Island Records, a label rich in culture and a place where true artistry, artist development and most of all, music, reign supreme,” Burnette said. “Music is my first love and I’m looking forward to working with Darcus, Eric Wong and the incredible staff to advance the careers of our super talented and diverse roster of artists. I’m excited to dive into Island’s culture and continue to open up the roster to hip-hop, urban and R&B genres. I’m so thankful for this incredible opportunity.”

Burnette joins the Island family after eight years at Epic Records, most recently as Senior Vice President of Marketing, where she was instrumental in the album release strategy that resulted in Future becoming the first artist in the 60 year history of the Billboard 200 to have two different back-to-back albums debut at No. 1.  Burnette also spearheaded marketing campaigns for DJ Khaled, Travis Scott, Yo Gotti, Nick Grant, Bobby Shmurda, Blac Youngsta, Ciara, Diddy, and more.

The Brooklyn native began her career in the music industry at Roc-A-Fella Records in 1999 while attending Pace University. Burnette also worked at Atlantic Records (which included projects for Asylum and Bad Boy Records).

