Ryan Coogler, Natalie Portman, Charlize Theron to Be Recognized at 2018 IndieWire Honors

IndieWire has announced the lineup for its 2018 IndieWire Honors, including “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler and “Crazy Rich Asians” star Constance Wu.

Other honorees include Natalie Portman, Charlize Theron, Bill Hader, Cary Joji Fukunaga and Amandla Stenberg.

The awards ceremony takes place Nov. 1 in Los Angeles.

“For our second annual IndieWire Honors, we are delighted to commend these artists and the work they’ve created,” said IndieWire editor in chief Dana Harris. “IndieWire is the voice of creative independence, and these people are the visionaries at the forefront of our industry. We’re honored to host a celebration that recognizes their talents.”

“As IndieWire continues our dramatic growth in 2018 we’re beyond thrilled to wrap up the year by honoring these distinctive voices in film and TV,” said IndieWire publisher James Israel. “These creators all encompass some of the best in entertainment in the past year, whether it’s a complex studio blockbuster, an edgy independent film, or a radical TV series.”

Coogler will receive the Visionary Award; Fukunaga will be awarded the Auteur Award; Hader, Portman, and Wu will each be honored with the Performance Award; Stenberg is the recipient of the Breakthrough Performance Award; and Theron will take home the Maverick Award.

The honors will mark the second iteration of the event. Last year’s inaugural honorees included Mary J. Blige, Sterling K. Brown, James Franco, Diane Kruger, Kumail Nanjiani, and Issa Rae.