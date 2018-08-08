‘Queer Eye’ Merchandise and Licensing Rights Land at IMG

IMG has landed the exclusive global merchandise and licensing rights for Netflix original series “Queer Eye.”

The new multi-year partnership will see IMG and “Queer Eye” build a robust licensing program of products, experiences and collaborations focused around the core areas addressed in the show. These include fashion and accessories, home design and décor, health, beauty and grooming, food and wine, and culture and travel.

“We know from the passionate audience viewing and the voracious appetite for Queer Eye in social media, that the fans are longing for more ways to interact with the show,” said David Collins, Scout’s co-founder and Queer Eye creator. “IMG has a vision in line with ours, not just to make products but to build this brand in a powerful way. We could not be more excited to begin this journey with them.”

IMG will work with Scout Productions on branded and co-branded collaborations across a wide range of categories and distribution channels on behalf of Queer Eye. The show is produced by Scout Productions in association with ITV Entertainment.

Gary Krakower, vice president of licensing, IMG said: “We’re very excited to be working with Scout Productions on ‘Queer Eye.’ There is huge demand from the series’ passionate and growing fan-base for new, interactive ways to engage with the brand. This combined with the show’s authentic storylines and unique ability to be as accessible as it is aspirational, lends itself extremely well to an extensive, multi-faceted licensing program. We can’t wait to get started!”