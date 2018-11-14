iHeartMedia Unveils Post-Bankruptcy Board of Directors

iHeartMedia has announced the Board of Directors that will take effect when the company emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The Board will include current chairman and CEO Bob Pittman as well as executives who have worked with Disney, MGM and Goldman Sachs, among others.

“We are excited about both the depth and range of our new Board members,” Pittman said. “We know our ability to draw on the experience of this unique combination of leaders in their respective fields will give us an unparalleled competitive advantage as we build our next level of growth.”

The company, which has been troubled by $20 billion in debt since a 2008 leveraged buyout, filed for Chapter 11 protection in March, reaching an agreement with the holders of more than $10 billion of its debt. iHeart, formerly known as Clear Channel, is the nation’s largest radio company, with more than 850 stations. It also owns iHeartRadio’s music streaming service, a large concert business, and a 90% stake in Clear Channel Outdoor, the billboard company. Clear Channel Outdoor did not file for bankruptcy.

Last week, the company reported that third quarter revenue was up $13.9 million over the same period in 2017 to $873.4 million, an increase of 1.6 percent, however its revenue for the first three quarters fell 1.2% year over year to $2.47 billion.

The new boardmembers follow: