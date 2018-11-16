×
Iggy Azalea Says She's Signed a $2.7 Million Deal

Jem Aswad

Iggy Azalea at Hits 97.3, Fort Lauderdale, USA - 07 Aug 2018
CREDIT: Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

Iggy Azalea, who earlier this month announced she’d parted ways with Island Records, claims that she signed a new $2.7 million “deal/partnership” that apparently includes a custom label and allows her to keep the rights to her master recordings.

“Proud to say I literally just signed my new deal/partnership!,” she wrote on Twitter Thursday night.  “2.7mil, can sign others, own my masters + 100% independent – I’m feeling like such a bossy grown ass bitch today!  Time to get back to ME. I’m so grateful & excited…”

She followed by writing, “There will be an official announcement later in the week. I’m just so happy & excited; I wanted to tell you guys as soon as the pen hit the paper!” She added, “I suddenly love streaming platforms,” although it’s unclear what she was referring to.

A rep for the rapper did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.

In announcing her split with Island, the rapper said she hoped to release music early next year. “Well still no music this year tho…,” she wrote. “I am nowhere near ready direction wise etc with the stuff I’ve been working on and I don’t wanna jump the gun and have some messy era aesthetically. I’m aiming to be ready to share new music early next year!”

Producer J White, who coproduced Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It,” told Variety earlier this week that he’s scheduled to go into the studio with Azalea, although the project seemed destined for his forthcoming solo album.

Related

It’s been a rocky few months for the Australian rapper, who spoke earlier this year of an intervention for her mental health being staged by her management, one that resulted in enrolling in a facility in Arizona.

The rapper had moved from Def Jam to Island earlier this year (both companies are part of Universal Music Group) and released her first music in four years, the “Survive the Summer” EP. A fall tour was scheduled and announced, however it was cancelled last month, officially due to “unforeseen circumstances” but presumably due to slow ticket sales.

However, one can’t say she’s taking it lying down: The new announcement comes less than two weeks after she announced her split with Island, and earlier this week she laughed off an apparent attempt by teen rapper Bhad Barbie to throw a drink at her.

“I get that this little girl has made a name for herself acting a damn fool on television and online, but I’m a grown-up,” she said in a video she posted to Instagram. “”I’m not about to waste my energy on that s–t or be fighting a kid in a club. Come on.”

 

 

  • Giles Martin: A Q&A on Re-Meeting

    Giles Martin on Re-Meeting 'The Beatles': 'It Hits You Across the Face Again'

