ICM Partners Promotes Seven in Business Affairs

Variety Staff

ICM Partners
CREDIT: Courtesy of ICM Partners

ICM Partners has promoted a clutch of business affairs executives. Expanded responsibilities for the group reflect the agency’s growth and the changing nature of employment for artists and others across the entertainment landscape.

Alexandra Kopp has been named VP of business affairs. Amanda Kowal and Olivia Trikilis were upped to senior managers. Nada Bariche, Christine Krikorian and Amy Mellman have advanced from entry-level positions to a business affairs focus. Hope Driskill has joined the agency’s legal affairs team to focus on business and corporate affairs.

“All of these talented women have proven themselves to be exactly the type of top caliber legal and business affairs executives we have long been fortunate to count as colleagues in these departments, and we are pleased to recognize their contributions with these promotions,” said Rick Levy, ICM Partners’ general counsel.

Kopp has been with ICM Partners since 2014, signing on in business affairs. She’ll now be involved in film-related talent deals in addition to her work in concerts, digital and branding.

Kowal and Trikilis will take on additional responsibilities in the film and TV departments. Kowal has been with the agency since 2015. Trikilis joined in 2016, as did Bariche and Mellman. Krikorian came on board last year as did Driskill.

Mellman is based in New York.

ICM Partners is among the entertainment industry firms that has vowed to strive for a 50-50 gender balance in its leadership ranks by 2020. The promotions of seven women in the business and legal affairs ranks is a step toward filling that pipeline.

  • ICM Partners

    ICM Partners Promotes Seven in Business Affairs

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Salute to Classics Pays Tribute to Film Luminaries

  • Philippa Ndisi-Herrmann Zanzibar Film Fest

    Ladima Foundation Connects African Women With Jobs in Film

  • Liam Neeson and Kate Walsh

    Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh to Star in Thriller 'The Honest Thief' From 'Ozark' Co-Creator

  • Jeffrey Dean Morgan, David Strathairn to

    Jeffrey Dean Morgan, David Strathairn to Star in Family Drama 'Walkaway Joe'

  • RYAN GOSLING as Neil Armstrong in

    Box Office: 'First Man' Blasts Off With $1.1 Million on Thursday Night

  • Rami Malek Bohemian Rhapsody fashion queen

    'Bohemian Rhapsody' Taps Lucky Brand for Queen-Inspired Fashion Collection

