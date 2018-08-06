ICM Promotes Three to Agents

By

Ellis's Most Recent Stories

View All
ICM Partners
CREDIT: Courtesy of ICM Partners

Talent agency ICM Partners has promoted three to agents.

ICM upped Celestine Au and Madeline Feder to agents in the talent department, and Viviane Telio to agent in the motion picture literary department.

Au started at ICM in 2015, spending two years as a talent department assistant before being promoted to talent department coordinator last year. Au was recognized as one of Variety’s 10 Assistants to Watch in 2017 and is part of Time’s Up Next Gen. She was born in Hong Kong and raised in Shanghai before moving to the U.S. to attend UCLA, where she completed 12 internships and graduated with a degree in communication studies. She is fluent in Mandarin and has traveled to China with ICM agents, acting as an interpreter, and helping the team close deals and sign clients.

Feder interned at ICM Partners immediately following high school for talent agent Toni Howard, whose clients included Spike Lee, Michael Keaton, and Samuel L. Jackson. After attending the American University of Paris, where she received a dual degree in international business and international film studies, Feder, who is fluent in French, worked for the Cannes Film Festival before returning to ICM, where she again worked for Howard. After a year and a half, Feder was promoted to coordinator. Feder is originally from Los Angeles.

Telio began her career at JP Morgan Securities after graduating from Tulane University in 2010 with a degree in finance. She then transitioned to the entertainment industry, joining CAA in 2014, where she worked in both the talent and motion picture literary departments. Telio moved to ICM Partners in 2017 as a coordinator in the motion picture literary department and was promoted to agent after only one year at the firm. Telio grew up in New Orleans.

Au and Feder will report to talent department partners and co-heads Lorrie Bartlett, Dar Rollins, and Adam Schweitzer. Telio will report to motion picture literary partners and co-heads Spencer Baumgarten, Harley Copen, and Doug MacLaren.

Popular on Variety

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

More Biz

  • ICM Partners

    ICM Promotes Three to Agents

    Talent agency ICM Partners has promoted three to agents. ICM upped Celestine Au and Madeline Feder to agents in the talent department, and Viviane Telio to agent in the motion picture literary department. Au started at ICM in 2015, spending two years as a talent department assistant before being promoted to talent department coordinator last […]

  • A2IM

    A2IM Announces New Executive Committee, Promotions

    Talent agency ICM Partners has promoted three to agents. ICM upped Celestine Au and Madeline Feder to agents in the talent department, and Viviane Telio to agent in the motion picture literary department. Au started at ICM in 2015, spending two years as a talent department assistant before being promoted to talent department coordinator last […]

  • Universal Music Group

    Universal Music Group and Lionsgate Sign Multi-Year TV Deal

    Talent agency ICM Partners has promoted three to agents. ICM upped Celestine Au and Madeline Feder to agents in the talent department, and Viviane Telio to agent in the motion picture literary department. Au started at ICM in 2015, spending two years as a talent department assistant before being promoted to talent department coordinator last […]

  • Marc DeBevoiseCBS's 'The Good Fight', Panel,

    CBS All Access Seeks to Carve its Niche Among Streaming Platforms

    Talent agency ICM Partners has promoted three to agents. ICM upped Celestine Au and Madeline Feder to agents in the talent department, and Viviane Telio to agent in the motion picture literary department. Au started at ICM in 2015, spending two years as a talent department assistant before being promoted to talent department coordinator last […]

  • Harvey Weinstein Perp Walk NYC

    Harvey Weinstein Seeks to Toss Rape Charges

    Talent agency ICM Partners has promoted three to agents. ICM upped Celestine Au and Madeline Feder to agents in the talent department, and Viviane Telio to agent in the motion picture literary department. Au started at ICM in 2015, spending two years as a talent department assistant before being promoted to talent department coordinator last […]

  • Music Choice

    Music Choice Targeted in $120 Million Hostile Takeover Bid by Canada's Stingray

    Talent agency ICM Partners has promoted three to agents. ICM upped Celestine Au and Madeline Feder to agents in the talent department, and Viviane Telio to agent in the motion picture literary department. Au started at ICM in 2015, spending two years as a talent department assistant before being promoted to talent department coordinator last […]

  • univision-dish blackout

    Dish Warns That Univision TV Blackout 'Could Become Permanent'

    Talent agency ICM Partners has promoted three to agents. ICM upped Celestine Au and Madeline Feder to agents in the talent department, and Viviane Telio to agent in the motion picture literary department. Au started at ICM in 2015, spending two years as a talent department assistant before being promoted to talent department coordinator last […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad