ICM Promotes Three to Agents

Talent agency ICM Partners has promoted three to agents.

ICM upped Celestine Au and Madeline Feder to agents in the talent department, and Viviane Telio to agent in the motion picture literary department.

Au started at ICM in 2015, spending two years as a talent department assistant before being promoted to talent department coordinator last year. Au was recognized as one of Variety’s 10 Assistants to Watch in 2017 and is part of Time’s Up Next Gen. She was born in Hong Kong and raised in Shanghai before moving to the U.S. to attend UCLA, where she completed 12 internships and graduated with a degree in communication studies. She is fluent in Mandarin and has traveled to China with ICM agents, acting as an interpreter, and helping the team close deals and sign clients.

Feder interned at ICM Partners immediately following high school for talent agent Toni Howard, whose clients included Spike Lee, Michael Keaton, and Samuel L. Jackson. After attending the American University of Paris, where she received a dual degree in international business and international film studies, Feder, who is fluent in French, worked for the Cannes Film Festival before returning to ICM, where she again worked for Howard. After a year and a half, Feder was promoted to coordinator. Feder is originally from Los Angeles.

Telio began her career at JP Morgan Securities after graduating from Tulane University in 2010 with a degree in finance. She then transitioned to the entertainment industry, joining CAA in 2014, where she worked in both the talent and motion picture literary departments. Telio moved to ICM Partners in 2017 as a coordinator in the motion picture literary department and was promoted to agent after only one year at the firm. Telio grew up in New Orleans.

Au and Feder will report to talent department partners and co-heads Lorrie Bartlett, Dar Rollins, and Adam Schweitzer. Telio will report to motion picture literary partners and co-heads Spencer Baumgarten, Harley Copen, and Doug MacLaren.