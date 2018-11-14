How to Help Victims of the California Wildfires

Three massive wildfires continue to rage across California, displacing hundreds of thousands of residents and leaving many homeless.

In Northern California, the Camp Fire has destroyed more than 100,000 acres of land, resulting in one of the most destructive fires in state history. Southern California faces a similar predicament with the Hill and Woolsey Fires, which together have scorched more than 94,000 acres, destroying at least 370 structures and killing two people.

As the fires continue to ravage the homes of many California residents, those looking to support people displaced by the fires can donate to a number of local, regional or national organizations which are working to provide aid in affected areas.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is currently managing 18 community evacuation centers across California, which provide shelter to thousands of displaced Californians fleeing the fires. The organization also manages an online safety registry, which people can use to let loved ones know that they are safe. People looking to support the organization should visit the American Red Cross website, or make a $10 donation by calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word CAWILDFIRES to 90999.

California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund

After opening in 2003, the Wildfire Relief Fund has raised more than $5 million for relief and recover efforts in the aftermath of California wildfires. Previously, the organization has helped rebuild homes while providing financial and mental health assistance as well as medical treatment for those affected by California wildfires. Supporters can make donations by visiting the California Community Foundation Website and selecting one of the individual information pages on the various fires.

Enloe Medical Center

The Enloe Medical Center is one of the larger hospitals near the Camp Fire and is acting as the site for multiple evacuation centers. Supporters can donate by clicking the “donate” button at the top of the hospital’s homepage.

Entertainment Industry Foundation

The Entertainment Industry Foundation has worked to provide funds for critical health, educational and social issues for 75 years. At the organization’s homepage, those wishing to make a donation can pledge any amount of money over $5, which will go to support firefighters and first responders to the California wildfires. Beneficiaries will receive hydration backpacks and night vision goggles as well as meals for emergency workers and evacuees staying in shelters.

The Humane Society of Ventura County

The humane society is taking in domestic animals displaced by the Woolsey and Hill Fires and the organization’s equestrian team is available to offer assistance to those in need of evacuating horses. Animals accepted by the shelter include dogs, cats, birds and livestock.

LAFD Foundation

The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation supports firefighters and first responders currently facing the California Wildfires. Donations to the organization go toward equipment and supplies, training and outreach and youth programs. Supporters can make a monetary donation at the foundation’s homepage or donate their cars to further assist firefighters and first responders.

United Way of Greater Los Angeles

The United Way of Greater Los Angeles is managing a disaster relief fund for the Woolsey and Hill Fires while partnering with the United Way of Ventura County to provide aid to first responders and many low-income communities. Supporters can make donations at the organizations disaster relief page, which will then disperse support to local non-profit organizations.