Hollywood Remembers Tab Hunter: ‘Gay Icon and True Gentleman’

Stars are mourning Hollywood heartthrob and gay icon Tab Hunter on social media. The “Damn Yankees” and “Battle Cry” actor died on Sunday at age 86 in Santa Barbara, Calif., after a blood clot in his leg caused cardiac arrest, Allan Glaser, Hunter’s partner for more than three decades, confirmed to Variety.

Elton John, Zachary Quinto, William Shatner, and Diane Warren are among those who have taken to Instagram and Twitter to share their memories and condolences.

“RIP to the most handsome and special man,” John wrote on Twitter. “‘Young Love’ forever.”

Quinto, who is producing a movie about Hunter’s secret love affair with Anthony Perkins, penned a lengthy tribute to the late actor on Instagram, along with a black and white photo of a young Hunter, highlighting his ruffled hair and trademark toothy grin.

“So sad to wake up to the news of the passing of Tab Hunter,” the “Star Trek” alumnus wrote. “I was honored to get to know him in the past year and am so grateful to have experienced his sheer joy and love of life. And what a life! Such a rich experience. Such a vital and generous nature. And such a pioneer of self-acceptance and moving through this world with authenticity as his guide. He will be missed greatly. May he rest in peace.”

Shatner, who worked with Hunter on the 1950s television series “Climax!,” wrote a message to Hunter’s loved ones on Twitter.

“Condolences to the family of Tab Hunter,” he said.

Condolences to the family of Tab Hunter. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 9, 2018

Read more reactions below.

Stay beautiful on Heaven forever Tab Hunter — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) July 9, 2018

“I don't care whether people like me or dislike me. I'm not on earth to win a popularity contest. I'm here to be the best human being I possibly can be.” – Tab Hunter, 1931 – 2018. Our hearts are with Tab's loved ones. https://t.co/2YOCKcsDpj — GLAAD (@glaad) July 9, 2018

Sad to report that Tab Hunter, the gawjuss gay icon, and true gentleman, has left the building. We shared some good laughs back in the 80’s. I was always fond of this dear man. — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) July 9, 2018

Another Classic Hollywood icon has passed. Tab Hunter was massive. Check out the documentary on him. Very revealing. RIP https://t.co/3NONxAQRSL — David Campbell (@DavidCampbell73) July 9, 2018

just got the news of Tab Hunter passing…i was fortunate to spend an evening with him when he came to an @officialgogos show a couple of years ago. what a wonderful human being full of so much grace. i was lucky to know him #RIPTabHunter pic.twitter.com/Ze6bvvnSzt — Belinda Carlisle (@belindaofficial) July 9, 2018

RIP Tab Hunter. If you don't know much about this wonderful actor and icon, check out @SchwarzJeffrey's brilliant film Tab Hunter Confidential. It tells the story of what it was like to be #LGBT in Hollywood in the '50s -'80s.

💔🧡💛💚💙💜🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/lCvdBWrsbX — Q. Allan Brocka (@allanbrocka) July 9, 2018

Tab Hunter was such a popular movie star in the 50s but spent decades fearing that he’d be outed for being gay. He eventually came out and at age 84 joined me on @SIRIUSXM #121 to discuss how far we’ve come, and what it’s like to hide in the spotlight. With @FrankConniff pic.twitter.com/RKe8a0UetA — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 9, 2018