Hollywood Remembers Tab Hunter: ‘Gay Icon and True Gentleman’

Stars are mourning Hollywood heartthrob and gay icon Tab Hunter on social media. The “Damn Yankees” and “Battle Cry” actor died on Sunday at age 86 in Santa Barbara, Calif., after a blood clot in his leg caused cardiac arrest, Allan Glaser, Hunter’s partner for more than three decades, confirmed to Variety.
Elton John, Zachary Quinto, William Shatner, and Diane Warren are among those who have taken to Instagram and Twitter to share their memories and condolences.
“RIP to the most handsome and special man,” John wrote on Twitter. “‘Young Love’ forever.”
Quinto, who is producing a movie about Hunter’s secret love affair with Anthony Perkins, penned a lengthy tribute to the late actor on Instagram, along with a black and white photo of a young Hunter, highlighting his ruffled hair and trademark toothy grin.
“So sad to wake up to the news of the passing of Tab Hunter,” the “Star Trek” alumnus wrote. “I was honored to get to know him in the past year and am so grateful to have experienced his sheer joy and love of life. And what a life! Such a rich experience. Such a vital and generous nature. And such a pioneer of self-acceptance and moving through this world with authenticity as his guide. He will be missed greatly. May he rest in peace.”
Shatner, who worked with Hunter on the 1950s television series “Climax!,” wrote a message to Hunter’s loved ones on Twitter.
“Condolences to the family of Tab Hunter,” he said.
