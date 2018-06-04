Hollywood, Politicians React to SCOTUS Ruling Siding With Colorado Baker in Gay Rights Case

Hollywood figures, political leaders, and activists decried the Supreme Court decision issued Monday that sided with a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple, issuing statements on social media that condemned the ruling.

Seth MacFarlane wrote in a lengthy statement on Twitter that “it’s a shorter walk than we think” to go from discriminating against gay people to discrimination against someone because “he’s black.”

“Those who balk at that comparison may wish to remind themselves that religion was deployed to justify far worse treatment not so very long ago,” MacFarlane continued. “Freedom of (and freedom from) religion is a fundamental right that must never be impinged, however only a fool would ignore the reality that religion can be, and often has, been used to absolve any number of unjust enterprises.”

Judd Apatow, meanwhile, said the “Supreme Court has approved of hate” and urged others to register to vote.

GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis also criticized the decision, noting that because of its narrow nature, the ruling does not change existing civil rights protections, but added “it leaves the door wide open for religious exemptions to be used against LGBTQ people.”

Chad Griffin, president of the Human Rights Campaign, vowed to continue battling for LGBT rights. “Regardless of today’s outcome, the fact remains that LGBTQ people face alarming levels of discrimination,” he said. “We will fight with every fiber of our being to protect our community in every corner of America.”

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris on Twitter said “no business should be allowed to discriminate against any American based on who they are or who they love. Our constitution requires equal protection under the law. Full stop.”

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, the Texas Republican, called the decision “a major victory for religious liberty” on Twitter. “The fact that the decision was 7-2 (not a narrow 5-4) underscores that govt should NEVER discriminate against religious faith,” Cruz said.

