Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Announces Rana Ghadban as New President/CEO

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced Rana Ghadban as its new president and CEO, replacing Leron Gubler, who is retiring.

Ghadban has served as the president and CEO of the Simi Valley Chamber of Commerce for the past two years. During that time, she increased the chamber’s profitability, launched the Chamber Automotive Council, began a “Shop Simi First” campaign, and developed a comprehensive five-year strategic plan. Previously, she also led the Calabasas and Chatsworth/Porter Ranch Chambers of Commerce.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce constitutes a once-in-a lifetime opportunity for me,” Ghadban said in a statement. “I am looking forward to working for one of the most famous chambers of commerce in the world.” Ghadban will start a one-month transition period in December, and will officially assume the responsibilities of president and CEO effective Jan. 1, 2019.

Jeff Zarrinnam, who chaired the search effort, said Ghadban is the first new president of the chamber in more than 26 years, and the committee reviewed over 350 candidates’ resumes over a nine-month worldwide search.

“As the interview committee went through the lengthy search process, Rana rose to the top as the best candidate,” said Chamber Chair of the Board Donelle Dadigan. “She met and exceeded all of the attributes and qualifications the committee liked to see in our next Chamber president.”

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is the second largest chamber of commerce in Los Angeles County, and it is best known for its administration of the Hollywood Walk of Fame and holding of the trademark to the Hollywood Sign.