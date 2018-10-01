You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Announces Rana Ghadban as New President/CEO

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rana Ghadban
CREDIT: Courtesy of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced Rana Ghadban as its new president and CEO, replacing Leron Gubler, who is retiring.

Ghadban has served as the president and CEO of the Simi Valley Chamber of Commerce for the past two years. During that time, she increased the chamber’s profitability, launched the Chamber Automotive Council, began a “Shop Simi First” campaign, and developed a comprehensive five-year strategic plan. Previously, she also led the Calabasas and Chatsworth/Porter Ranch Chambers of Commerce.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce constitutes a once-in-a lifetime opportunity for me,” Ghadban said in a statement. “I am looking forward to working for one of the most famous chambers of commerce in the world.” Ghadban will start a one-month transition period in December, and will officially assume the responsibilities of president and CEO effective Jan. 1, 2019.

Jeff Zarrinnam, who chaired the search effort, said Ghadban is the first new president of the chamber in more than 26 years, and the committee reviewed over 350 candidates’ resumes over a nine-month worldwide search.

“As the interview committee went through the lengthy search process, Rana rose to the top as the best candidate,” said Chamber Chair of the Board Donelle Dadigan. “She met and exceeded all of the attributes and qualifications the committee liked to see in our next Chamber president.”

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is the second largest chamber of commerce in Los Angeles County, and it is best known for its administration of the Hollywood Walk of Fame and holding of the trademark to the Hollywood Sign.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Biz

  • Rana Ghadban

    Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Announces Rana Ghadban as New President/CEO

    The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced Rana Ghadban as its new president and CEO, replacing Leron Gubler, who is retiring. Ghadban has served as the president and CEO of the Simi Valley Chamber of Commerce for the past two years. During that time, she increased the chamber’s profitability, launched the Chamber Automotive Council, began a […]

  • Gordon Cox, Jeffrey Seller and Robert

    Producers Talk Passion, Persistence and Progress at Variety's Power of Broadway Gathering

    The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced Rana Ghadban as its new president and CEO, replacing Leron Gubler, who is retiring. Ghadban has served as the president and CEO of the Simi Valley Chamber of Commerce for the past two years. During that time, she increased the chamber’s profitability, launched the Chamber Automotive Council, began a […]

  • Pat Magnarella Management Relaunches as GRNDVW

    Pat Magnarella Management Relaunches as GRNDVW

    The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced Rana Ghadban as its new president and CEO, replacing Leron Gubler, who is retiring. Ghadban has served as the president and CEO of the Simi Valley Chamber of Commerce for the past two years. During that time, she increased the chamber’s profitability, launched the Chamber Automotive Council, began a […]

  • Aaron Bay-Schuck Takes the Reins as

    Aaron Bay-Schuck Takes the Reins as CEO of Warner Bros. Records

    The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced Rana Ghadban as its new president and CEO, replacing Leron Gubler, who is retiring. Ghadban has served as the president and CEO of the Simi Valley Chamber of Commerce for the past two years. During that time, she increased the chamber’s profitability, launched the Chamber Automotive Council, began a […]

  • Finance Firm 23 Capital Staffs New

    Finance Firm 23 Capital Staffs New L.A., New York Offices (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced Rana Ghadban as its new president and CEO, replacing Leron Gubler, who is retiring. Ghadban has served as the president and CEO of the Simi Valley Chamber of Commerce for the past two years. During that time, she increased the chamber’s profitability, launched the Chamber Automotive Council, began a […]

  • Jemele Hill Joins The Atlantic as

    Jemele Hill Joins The Atlantic as Staff Writer

    The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced Rana Ghadban as its new president and CEO, replacing Leron Gubler, who is retiring. Ghadban has served as the president and CEO of the Simi Valley Chamber of Commerce for the past two years. During that time, she increased the chamber’s profitability, launched the Chamber Automotive Council, began a […]

  • Sad daughter of unemployed Tennessee coal

    California Toughens Sexual Harassment Laws, Launches Gender Parity Push for Corporate Boards

    The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced Rana Ghadban as its new president and CEO, replacing Leron Gubler, who is retiring. Ghadban has served as the president and CEO of the Simi Valley Chamber of Commerce for the past two years. During that time, she increased the chamber’s profitability, launched the Chamber Automotive Council, began a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad