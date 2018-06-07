Have Lil Wayne and Cash Money Settled Their Lawsuit?

After years of legal battles and harsh words, Lil Wayne has settled his lawsuit against Cash Money Records, according to a report in The Blast. If true, presumably the move would clear the way for the long-delayed release of his “Carter V” album.

The Blast cites court documents filed by Wayne’s attorney Howard King, which reportedly say that all sides are willing to dismiss the suit. The site also claims that Wayne received a settlement of “well over $10 million,” although hip-hop insider Karen Civil tweeted “A portion of the information released today is true, a settlement has been reached, but the dollar amount being disclosed is false! Lil Wayne’s PR team will send out a statement shortly with accurate updates.”

King and reps for Cash Money and Universal Music, which is also named in the suit, either declined comment or did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment. One unusual factor: TMZ, which usually follows Wayne’s and Cash Money’s activities closely, has not published a report.

The legal battle — which pits Wayne against Birdman, Cash Money label chief, his mentor and someone he’s described as a step-father — has been an ongoing drama that at times has been harder to follow than decades-long family feuds. Wayne sued the label for $51 million in 2015, claiming it withheld money from him and delayed “Tha Carter V.” At several points, the two have exchanged harsh words and then, weeks or even days later, been spotted together at a club or courtside at a basketball game.

If the reports are accurate, presumably Martin Shrkeli’s rare advance copy of “Tha Carter V” has dropped significantly in value.