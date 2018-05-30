Harvey Weinstein Will Not Testify to Manhattan Grand Jury

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All

Harvey Weinstein has elected not to testify to a grand jury convened by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, his attorney announced Wednesday.

Weinstein was charged in a criminal complaint on Friday with two counts of rape and one count of a criminal sexual act. He is free on a $1 million bail, and restricted from traveling outside New York and Connecticut. A grand jury is convening to determine whether to issue an indictment on the same allegations. Weinstein’s decision not to testify is not a surprise, as it would be unusual to offer his version of events at this stage of the proceedings.

Weinstein’s attorney, Benjamin Brafman, did offer a glimpse of his defense, saying that one of the cases is 14 years old and the second involves a victim with whom he had a consensual relationship. In the statement, Brafman also objected to being denied access to “critical information about this case” that would have aided in his defense before the grand jury.

“Not having access to these materials is particularly troubling in this case, where one of the unsupported allegations is more than 14 years old and the rape allegation involves a woman with whom Mr. Weinstein shared a 10-year consensual sexual relationship that continued for years after the alleged incident in 2013,” Brafman said.

Weinstein is accused of forcing Lucia Evans to perform oral sex on him at his Tribeca office in 2004. The second case involves a woman who has not been identified by prosecutors, who alleges that Weinstein raped her in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013.

In the statement, Brafman acknowledged that an indictment is “inevitable,” but blamed District Attorney Cy Vance for bowing to political pressure.

“Mr. Weinstein’s attorneys noted that regardless of how compelling Mr. Weinstein’s personal testimony might be, an indictment was inevitable due to the unfair political pressure being placed on Cy Vance to secure a conviction of Mr. Weinstein,” Brafman said.

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne ABC Reboot

    'Roseanne' Canceled After Star's Racist Tweets

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had A Cape, And It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More Biz

  • Harvey Weinstein and Benjamin BrafmanHarvey Weinstein

    Harvey Weinstein Will Not Testify to Manhattan Grand Jury

    Harvey Weinstein has elected not to testify to a grand jury convened by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, his attorney announced Wednesday. Weinstein was charged in a criminal complaint on Friday with two counts of rape and one count of a criminal sexual act. He is free on a $1 million bail, and restricted from […]

  • Jon Feltheimer

    Lionsgate Buys Majority Stake in 3 Arts Entertainment

    Harvey Weinstein has elected not to testify to a grand jury convened by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, his attorney announced Wednesday. Weinstein was charged in a criminal complaint on Friday with two counts of rape and one count of a criminal sexual act. He is free on a $1 million bail, and restricted from […]

  • Fox Sets Shareholder Vote on Disney

    Fox Sets Shareholder Vote on Disney Sale

    Harvey Weinstein has elected not to testify to a grand jury convened by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, his attorney announced Wednesday. Weinstein was charged in a criminal complaint on Friday with two counts of rape and one count of a criminal sexual act. He is free on a $1 million bail, and restricted from […]

  • Roseanne PaleyLive

    Roseanne Barr Returns to Twitter: 'Don't Feel Sorry For Me'

    Harvey Weinstein has elected not to testify to a grand jury convened by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, his attorney announced Wednesday. Weinstein was charged in a criminal complaint on Friday with two counts of rape and one count of a criminal sexual act. He is free on a $1 million bail, and restricted from […]

  • James Murdoch

    James Murdoch on 'Roseanne' Cancellation: 'You Have to Make the Right Call'

    Harvey Weinstein has elected not to testify to a grand jury convened by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, his attorney announced Wednesday. Weinstein was charged in a criminal complaint on Friday with two counts of rape and one count of a criminal sexual act. He is free on a $1 million bail, and restricted from […]

  • Shari Redstone

    Shari Redstone Suggests Willingness to Sell Family Business Amid CBS Legal War

    Harvey Weinstein has elected not to testify to a grand jury convened by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, his attorney announced Wednesday. Weinstein was charged in a criminal complaint on Friday with two counts of rape and one count of a criminal sexual act. He is free on a $1 million bail, and restricted from […]

  • Roseanne revival

    ABC Ignored Roseanne Barr's Racism at Its Own Peril (Column)

    Harvey Weinstein has elected not to testify to a grand jury convened by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, his attorney announced Wednesday. Weinstein was charged in a criminal complaint on Friday with two counts of rape and one count of a criminal sexual act. He is free on a $1 million bail, and restricted from […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad