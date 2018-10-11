Manhattan DA Dismisses Part of Sexual Assault Case Against Harvey Weinstein

Manhattan’s District Attorney has dropped one of six criminal charges against Harvey Weinstein after new evidence emerged challenging the account of one of his three accusers.

During a court hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday, Judge James Burke granted the defense request to dismiss the count related to allegations by Lucia Evans. The aspiring actor first told her story to the New Yorker last October, saying Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex during a daytime meeting at his Tribeca office in 2004.

Prosecutors did not challenge the defense motion to dismiss the Evans count. Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon emphasized that the loss of Evans did not alter the fundamentals of the case and the prosecution’s contention that Weinstein is guilty of “predatory sexual assault” involving multiple victims.

“We are moving full-steam ahead,” Illuzi-Orbon told the judge. She said the investigation into Weinstein’s actions continues as the D.A.’s office works to determine if additional charges can be brought against Weinstein.

Defense attorney Ben Brafman said he plans to challenge the work of the lead NYPD detective in the case in light of the information about Evans that came to light.

The judge set the next hearing in the case for Dec. 20. Defense attorneys have until Nov. 2 to file additional motions to dismiss.

More to come…