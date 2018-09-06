Harvey Weinstein’s Dealings With Spy Firm Investigated by Feds

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Harvey Weinstein De Grisogono Party, 70th Cannes Film Festival, France - 23 May 2017
CREDIT: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York is looking into Harvey Weinstein’s relationship with the private spy firm Black Cube to determine whether the disgraced producer broke federal law in his efforts to stifle sexual harassment allegations against him.

Weinstein’s attorney, Benjamin Brafman, said in a statement on Thursday that his office had met with prosecutors in an effort to convince them that the arrangement was above-board. Brafman argued that Weinstein was compelled to defend himself given the “reckless disregard for the truth” displayed by some of his accusers, in an apparent reference to Asia Argento.

“We met with the SDNY to demonstrate that Black Cube was retained and supervised by prominent lawyers both in New York and in L.A., who we believed would never have authorized illegal activity of any kind,” Brafman said in the statement. “Furthermore, we also made clear that the sole objective was to enable Mr. Weinstein to effectively defend himself through legal action from serious and patently false allegations. If anything, recent developments have demonstrated the reckless disregard for the truth by certain of the key figures, whose accusations fueled the Weinstein investigation.”

Related

The U.S. Attorney’s office declined to comment on the investigation, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. According to the report, prosecutors are exploring whether the arrangement with Black Cube violated a federal law against wire fraud. The Journal reported that investigators are also probing Weinstein’s efforts to pay off accusers to keep them silent.

Weinstein is facing six state charges in New York, including rape and criminal sexual acts. No trial date has been set yet. He is also facing criminal investigations in Los Angeles and London.

The New Yorker reported last November that Weinstein hired Black Cube, which was founded by former Israeli spies, to gather information on actress Rose McGowan and others who were privately making allegations against him. The story also implicated Weinstein’s attorney David Boies, who told the magazine that it was a “mistake” to be involved in the spy operation.

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More Biz

  • Harvey Weinstein De Grisogono Party, 70th

    Harvey Weinstein's Dealings With Spy Firm Investigated by Feds

    The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York is looking into Harvey Weinstein’s relationship with the private spy firm Black Cube to determine whether the disgraced producer broke federal law in his efforts to stifle sexual harassment allegations against him. Weinstein’s attorney, Benjamin Brafman, said in a statement on Thursday that his office had met with […]

  • Rich Robinson WARNER/CHAPPELL MUSIC

    Warner/Chappell Names Rich Robinson EVP, Synch and Creative Services 

    The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York is looking into Harvey Weinstein’s relationship with the private spy firm Black Cube to determine whether the disgraced producer broke federal law in his efforts to stifle sexual harassment allegations against him. Weinstein’s attorney, Benjamin Brafman, said in a statement on Thursday that his office had met with […]

  • Leslie Moonves. Allen & Company Sun

    CBS Shares Fluctuate After Report of Possible Moonves Exit

    The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York is looking into Harvey Weinstein’s relationship with the private spy firm Black Cube to determine whether the disgraced producer broke federal law in his efforts to stifle sexual harassment allegations against him. Weinstein’s attorney, Benjamin Brafman, said in a statement on Thursday that his office had met with […]

  • Anne Hathaway

    Anne Hathaway to Be Honored at Human Rights Campaign National Dinner

    The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York is looking into Harvey Weinstein’s relationship with the private spy firm Black Cube to determine whether the disgraced producer broke federal law in his efforts to stifle sexual harassment allegations against him. Weinstein’s attorney, Benjamin Brafman, said in a statement on Thursday that his office had met with […]

  • Carolyn Williams RCA

    Carolyn Williams Promoted to Exec VP of Marketing at RCA Records

    The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York is looking into Harvey Weinstein’s relationship with the private spy firm Black Cube to determine whether the disgraced producer broke federal law in his efforts to stifle sexual harassment allegations against him. Weinstein’s attorney, Benjamin Brafman, said in a statement on Thursday that his office had met with […]

  • Leslie MoonvesThe Simon Wiesenthal Center 2018

    CBS, National Amusements in Talks to Settle Lawsuit Over Control of Company

    The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York is looking into Harvey Weinstein’s relationship with the private spy firm Black Cube to determine whether the disgraced producer broke federal law in his efforts to stifle sexual harassment allegations against him. Weinstein’s attorney, Benjamin Brafman, said in a statement on Thursday that his office had met with […]

  • Shawn Cohen Will McDonald

    Elektra Records Boosts A&R Team in Advance of Oct. 1 Relaunch

    The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York is looking into Harvey Weinstein’s relationship with the private spy firm Black Cube to determine whether the disgraced producer broke federal law in his efforts to stifle sexual harassment allegations against him. Weinstein’s attorney, Benjamin Brafman, said in a statement on Thursday that his office had met with […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad