You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Harvey Weinstein’s Attorney Moves to Dismiss Rape Case

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein (L) sits with his attorney Benjamin Brafman (R) during a court hearing in his sexual assault case at State Supreme Court in New York, New York, USA, 11 October 2018. Weinstein is facing a six-count indictment of based on accusations of sexual assault by three women.Harvey Weinstein Court Hearing, New York, USA - 11 Oct 2018
CREDIT: STEVEN HIRSCH/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/S

Harvey Weinstein’s attorney moved on Monday to dismiss the five remaining counts in his sexual assault case, arguing that the entire prosecution has been tainted by police misconduct.

The defense lawyer, Ben Brafman, also released a text message from one of Weinstein’s accusers, Mimi Haleyi, in which she sought to meet up with him seven months after the alleged assault.

“Hi! Just wondering if u have any news on whether harvey will have time to see me before he leaves? x Miriam,” she wrote in February 2007, according to Brafman’s motion.

Brafman previously released 40 emails from a second accuser, who remains anonymous, in which she also spoke fondly of Weinstein and sought to meet with him. Those emails were disclosed as part of an earlier motion to dismiss the rape charges against Weinstein, which was denied.

The case has been on the ropes since last month, when the Manhattan District Attorney’s office disclosed that New York Police Department detective Nicholas DiGaudio had failed to notify prosecutors of exculpatory evidence pertaining to the third alleged victim, Lucia Evans. A friend of Evans told police that Evans had portrayed their encounter in 2004 as consensual. According to the D.A., DiGaudio concealed that account from prosecutors, and told the witness “less is more.” DiGaudio is no longer on the Weinstein case.

Related

The D.A.’s office agreed to drop the single count related to Evans, but has argued that the remaining counts are solid.

“We are moving full-steam ahead,” lead prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon said in court last month.

On Oct. 17, prosecutors notified the defense of a second instance involving DiGaudio. The anonymous victim had come forward to say that DiGaudio had encouraged her to delete information from her phone before turning it over to the D.A. The woman consulted an attorney and ultimately did not delete anything, according to prosecutors.

Weinstein faces up to life in prison if convicted of the most serious remaining charges against him. He is accused of forcibly performing oral sex on Haleyi, a production assistant. He is also accused of raping the anonymous victim at a hotel in New York in 2013. Brafman has said the woman engaged in a 10-year consensual relationship with Weinstein, which lasted for several years after the alleged rape.

RELATED VIDEO:

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Biz

  • Alison Thompson, Fred Tsui, Gene George

    AFM: Alison Thompson, Fred Tsui, Gene George Join IFTA Board

    Harvey Weinstein’s attorney moved on Monday to dismiss the five remaining counts in his sexual assault case, arguing that the entire prosecution has been tainted by police misconduct. The defense lawyer, Ben Brafman, also released a text message from one of Weinstein’s accusers, Mimi Haleyi, in which she sought to meet up with him seven […]

  • Joe Clayton

    Joe Clayton, Former CEO of Dish and Sirius Satellite Radio, Dies at 69

    Harvey Weinstein’s attorney moved on Monday to dismiss the five remaining counts in his sexual assault case, arguing that the entire prosecution has been tainted by police misconduct. The defense lawyer, Ben Brafman, also released a text message from one of Weinstein’s accusers, Mimi Haleyi, in which she sought to meet up with him seven […]

  • Rihanna, Axl Rose Slam Trump for

    Rihanna, Axl Rose Slam President Trump for Using Their Music at Rallies

    Harvey Weinstein’s attorney moved on Monday to dismiss the five remaining counts in his sexual assault case, arguing that the entire prosecution has been tainted by police misconduct. The defense lawyer, Ben Brafman, also released a text message from one of Weinstein’s accusers, Mimi Haleyi, in which she sought to meet up with him seven […]

  • Prince Super Bowl

    Prince Estate and Sony Music Release Rare Videos From 1995-2010 (Watch)

    Harvey Weinstein’s attorney moved on Monday to dismiss the five remaining counts in his sexual assault case, arguing that the entire prosecution has been tainted by police misconduct. The defense lawyer, Ben Brafman, also released a text message from one of Weinstein’s accusers, Mimi Haleyi, in which she sought to meet up with him seven […]

  • Julianne Moore, Rosario Dawson Urge Voters

    Julianne Moore, Rosario Dawson Urge Voters to Combat Trump Immigration Policies (Watch)

    Harvey Weinstein’s attorney moved on Monday to dismiss the five remaining counts in his sexual assault case, arguing that the entire prosecution has been tainted by police misconduct. The defense lawyer, Ben Brafman, also released a text message from one of Weinstein’s accusers, Mimi Haleyi, in which she sought to meet up with him seven […]

  • Silence

    Taiwan Expands Production Incentives Scheme

    Harvey Weinstein’s attorney moved on Monday to dismiss the five remaining counts in his sexual assault case, arguing that the entire prosecution has been tainted by police misconduct. The defense lawyer, Ben Brafman, also released a text message from one of Weinstein’s accusers, Mimi Haleyi, in which she sought to meet up with him seven […]

  • Iggy Azalea at Hits 97.3, Fort

    Iggy Azalea Parts Ways With Island Records: ‘I’m Officially Unsigned!’

    Harvey Weinstein’s attorney moved on Monday to dismiss the five remaining counts in his sexual assault case, arguing that the entire prosecution has been tainted by police misconduct. The defense lawyer, Ben Brafman, also released a text message from one of Weinstein’s accusers, Mimi Haleyi, in which she sought to meet up with him seven […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad