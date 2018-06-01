Harvey Weinstein Faces New Rape Allegation in Class Action Lawsuit

Three women filed a new class action lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein on Friday, including one who alleged that Weinstein raped her after she came to his office to pitch her internet startup.

The woman, Melissa Thompson, accuses Weinstein of luring her to his hotel room for a meeting in 2011 and then forcibly raping her. The complaint also alleges that she sought help from the law firm of Benjamin Brafman last fall, and turned over evidence to the firm not realizing that Brafman was representing Weinstein.

A second woman, actress Caitlin Dulany, also alleged that Weinstein sexually assaulted her at the Hotel du Cap in Cannes in 1996. The third plaintiff, actress Larissa Gomes, alleges that Weinstein cornered her in a hotel room in Toronto in 2000, tried to get her to give him a massage, and then forcibly tried to kiss her, before she fled.

The women are represented by Hagens Berman and the Armenta Law Firm, which also filed an earlier class action suit against Weinstein on behalf of six other women. The suit names Miramax, the Walt Disney Co., and Weinstein as defendants, along with individual board members of the Weinstein Co.

Weinstein has consistently denied all allegations of non-consensual sex. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and criminal sexual acts in New York, and faces up to 25 years in prison on those charges.

His representative has yet to respond to the new allegations.

Weinstein Miramax Class Action by gmaddaus on Scribd