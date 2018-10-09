Harvey Weinstein in Billing Dispute With Civil Defense Firm

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Harvey Weinstein De Grisogono Party, 70th Cannes Film Festival, France - 23 May 2017
CREDIT: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Harvey Weinstein has lost one of his civil defense attorneys, following a dispute over the law firm’s bills.

Mary Flynn filed motions in the Southern District of New York on Tuesday to withdraw from two of the cases she has handled on Weinstein’s behalf. Flynn, a partner at Morrison Cohen LLP, filed a declaration stating that the withdrawal was “due to a disagreement concerning the Firm’s invoices to Defendant and the Defendant’s stated intention to consolidate his representation in various actions pending in this District.”

Flynn has worked with Phyllis Kupferstein, of the L.A. firm Kupferstein Manuel LLP, to defend Weinstein in numerous sexual harassment cases, including two class-action suits. In her declaration, Flynn said Kupferstein would continue to represent Weinstein and that the firm of Lewis Brisbois would also work on the defense.

Weinstein is in a legal fight with four insurance companies, each of which has claimed it is not obliged to pay for his defense.

“This is about consolidating cases, nothing more,” Kupferstein said in a statement. “The firm did an excellent job, and the dispute is between them and the insurance companies. It will be resolved amicably, as everybody enjoyed working together.”

Weinstein has shuffled his team a few times in the year since the New York Times first wrote about his pattern of harassment allegations. He was initially represented by Lisa Bloom and Charles Harder, both of whom quickly left. In April, he parted ways with crisis PR firm Sitrick & Co. over another billing dispute. Sitrick & Co. filed suit, claiming it was owed $352,105, and the case was later settled out of court.

In his criminal case, Weinstein has been represented by Benjamin Brafman since last November.

Flynn filed the withdrawal motions in two cases, one filed by actress Kadian Noble, who accused Weinstein of a sexual assault in France; and the other a class action RICO suit filed last December.

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More Biz

  • Harvey Weinstein De Grisogono Party, 70th

    Harvey Weinstein in Billing Dispute With Civil Defense Firm

    Harvey Weinstein has lost one of his civil defense attorneys, following a dispute over the law firm’s bills. Mary Flynn filed motions in the Southern District of New York on Tuesday to withdraw from two of the cases she has handled on Weinstein’s behalf. Flynn, a partner at Morrison Cohen LLP, filed a declaration stating […]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    IFPI Report Finds Streaming Continues to Rise, YouTube Dominates Online Listening

    Harvey Weinstein has lost one of his civil defense attorneys, following a dispute over the law firm’s bills. Mary Flynn filed motions in the Southern District of New York on Tuesday to withdraw from two of the cases she has handled on Weinstein’s behalf. Flynn, a partner at Morrison Cohen LLP, filed a declaration stating […]

  • Gallery Media Group's PureWow and ONE37.com

    Gallery Media Group Aims for Authenticity

    Harvey Weinstein has lost one of his civil defense attorneys, following a dispute over the law firm’s bills. Mary Flynn filed motions in the Southern District of New York on Tuesday to withdraw from two of the cases she has handled on Weinstein’s behalf. Flynn, a partner at Morrison Cohen LLP, filed a declaration stating […]

  • Viceland My House New Front Performance

    Swing to Left Coast Feels Right for IAB NewFronts

    Harvey Weinstein has lost one of his civil defense attorneys, following a dispute over the law firm’s bills. Mary Flynn filed motions in the Southern District of New York on Tuesday to withdraw from two of the cases she has handled on Weinstein’s behalf. Flynn, a partner at Morrison Cohen LLP, filed a declaration stating […]

  • Momsplaining with Kristen Bell

    Content Biz Fights to Keep Its Balance as Marketplace Shifts

    Harvey Weinstein has lost one of his civil defense attorneys, following a dispute over the law firm’s bills. Mary Flynn filed motions in the Southern District of New York on Tuesday to withdraw from two of the cases she has handled on Weinstein’s behalf. Flynn, a partner at Morrison Cohen LLP, filed a declaration stating […]

  • CAA Alum Sally Willcox Joins Paradigm

    CAA Alum Sally Willcox Joins Paradigm

    Harvey Weinstein has lost one of his civil defense attorneys, following a dispute over the law firm’s bills. Mary Flynn filed motions in the Southern District of New York on Tuesday to withdraw from two of the cases she has handled on Weinstein’s behalf. Flynn, a partner at Morrison Cohen LLP, filed a declaration stating […]

  • PledgeMusic Names New President in Management

    PledgeMusic Names New President in Management Shakeup

    Harvey Weinstein has lost one of his civil defense attorneys, following a dispute over the law firm’s bills. Mary Flynn filed motions in the Southern District of New York on Tuesday to withdraw from two of the cases she has handled on Weinstein’s behalf. Flynn, a partner at Morrison Cohen LLP, filed a declaration stating […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad