Harvey Weinstein in Billing Dispute With Civil Defense Firm

Harvey Weinstein has lost one of his civil defense attorneys, following a dispute over the law firm’s bills.

Mary Flynn filed motions in the Southern District of New York on Tuesday to withdraw from two of the cases she has handled on Weinstein’s behalf. Flynn, a partner at Morrison Cohen LLP, filed a declaration stating that the withdrawal was “due to a disagreement concerning the Firm’s invoices to Defendant and the Defendant’s stated intention to consolidate his representation in various actions pending in this District.”

Flynn has worked with Phyllis Kupferstein, of the L.A. firm Kupferstein Manuel LLP, to defend Weinstein in numerous sexual harassment cases, including two class-action suits. In her declaration, Flynn said Kupferstein would continue to represent Weinstein and that the firm of Lewis Brisbois would also work on the defense.

Weinstein is in a legal fight with four insurance companies, each of which has claimed it is not obliged to pay for his defense.

“This is about consolidating cases, nothing more,” Kupferstein said in a statement. “The firm did an excellent job, and the dispute is between them and the insurance companies. It will be resolved amicably, as everybody enjoyed working together.”

Weinstein has shuffled his team a few times in the year since the New York Times first wrote about his pattern of harassment allegations. He was initially represented by Lisa Bloom and Charles Harder, both of whom quickly left. In April, he parted ways with crisis PR firm Sitrick & Co. over another billing dispute. Sitrick & Co. filed suit, claiming it was owed $352,105, and the case was later settled out of court.

In his criminal case, Weinstein has been represented by Benjamin Brafman since last November.

Flynn filed the withdrawal motions in two cases, one filed by actress Kadian Noble, who accused Weinstein of a sexual assault in France; and the other a class action RICO suit filed last December.