Composer Hans Zimmer to Keynote VIEW Conference (EXCLUSIVE)

Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer will deliver a keynote address at the VIEW Conference in Turin, Italy, in October. In addition to Zimmer, the conference has also lined up Cartoon Saloon’s Nora Twomey, director of last year’s Academy Award-nominated animated film “The Breadwinner.”

Zimmer has amassed a collection of awards including an Oscar for his work on “The Lion King,” two Golden Globes (“The Lion King” and “Gladiator”) and four Grammys (two for “The Lion King” plus wins for “Crimson Tide” and “The Dark Knight”). He received a Stephen Hawking Medal for his work on “Interstellar” and has more than 100 other awards and even more nominations across a number of organizations. His work can be heard in some of the biggest film and TV projects around the world. He was most recently nominated for an Oscar for his “Dunkirk” original score.

He is one of the most sought-after composers in Hollywood and is a renowned concert performer. Zimmer toplined a live music tour in 2017, which was the subject of the concert film “Live in Prague.” He is currently working on Disney’s live-action version of “The Lion King.” Zimmer’s keynote topic has not yet be revealed.

“We are so excited to welcome this amazingly versatile composer to our VIEW family,” says VIEW Conference director Dr. Maria Elena Gutierrez. “Hans Zimmer is one of Hollywood’s most innovative talents. His keynote address will be inspiring and entertaining.”

Twomey, a partner in Irish animation house Cartoon Saloon, will come to the VIEW Conference as “The Breadwinner” continues to rack up awards and recognition around the world. The film tells the story of a young Afghan girl who disguises herself as a boy to help her struggling family living under Taliban rule. It won recently won the jury prize and the audience award at the 2018 Annecy International Animation Festival.

At VIEW, Twomey will talk about how her team approached adapting Deborah Ellis’ young-adult novel as well as the challenges of making an animated film with a provocative subject matter.

Paramount Animation topper Mireille Soria and senior VP of executive creative director and head of industrial light & magic Rob Bredow have already been announced as keynote speakers for the conference. Other confirmed speakers so far include Pacific Data Images co-founder Glenn Entis; Bill Watral, VFX supervisor for Pixar’s “Incredibles 2;” Jay Worth, VFX supervisor for HBO’s “Westworld;” and Jan-Bart Van Beek, Guerrilla Games’ studio art director.

The VIEW Conference, a key event for computer graphics, interactive and immersive storytelling, animation, visual effects, games, VR, AR and mixed reality, is open for registration. The confab, held from Oct. 22-26, features keynote addresses, talks, presentations and workshops.