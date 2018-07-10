Brush Fire Breaks Out at Los Angeles’ Griffith Park

By
Alex Stedman

News Editor, Variety.com

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All
Griffith Park fire
CREDIT: Courtesy of KTLA

Authorities on Tuesday responded to a brush fire in Griffith Park, the large, mountainous park in Los Angeles that’s been featured in several famous movies.

The Los Angeles Fire Department tweeted that authorities responded to the fire at about 2:09 p.m. The department said that the fire spans about 2 acres of grass and light vegetation northwest of the Griffith Observatory on the side of the trail to Mount Hollywood.

The observatory, a L.A. landmark, has been evacuated as a cautionary measure. It’s currently unknown when the observatory will be reopened. According to the LAFD, no specific structures are currently in danger. Down the hill from the fire, the Greek Theater is being used as a staging location for fire crews and is closed to the public.

Vermont Avenue and Hillhurst Avenue are also closed near the entrance to the park and officials are asking the public to stay out of the area.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted about the fire on Tuesday, writing that “low winds, high humidity and downhill burn give LAFD confidence in their ability to combat it.”

He added that the fire is primarily topography-driven, with a large spot fire at one acre.

The fire has sent thick plumes of smoke through the surrounding area, and locals took to social media to post pictures of the smoke, visible from throughout Los Angeles.

Griffith Park has been a famous sight in movies like “Rebel Without a Cause,” “La La Land,” “The Terminator,” and “Jurassic Park.” It’s one of the largest urban wilderness parks in the U.S.

More Biz

  • Griffith Park fire

    Brush Fire Breaks Out at Los Angeles' Griffith Park

    Authorities on Tuesday responded to a brush fire in Griffith Park, the large, mountainous park in Los Angeles that’s been featured in several famous movies. The Los Angeles Fire Department tweeted that authorities responded to the fire at about 2:09 p.m. The department said that the fire spans about 2 acres of grass and light […]

  • Univision logo

    Univision Says It’s Exploring Sale of Former Gawker Sites and The Onion

    Authorities on Tuesday responded to a brush fire in Griffith Park, the large, mountainous park in Los Angeles that’s been featured in several famous movies. The Los Angeles Fire Department tweeted that authorities responded to the fire at about 2:09 p.m. The department said that the fire spans about 2 acres of grass and light […]

  • Common Chrysalis Ball

    Rapper/Actor Common Signs With UTA in All Areas

    Authorities on Tuesday responded to a brush fire in Griffith Park, the large, mountainous park in Los Angeles that’s been featured in several famous movies. The Los Angeles Fire Department tweeted that authorities responded to the fire at about 2:09 p.m. The department said that the fire spans about 2 acres of grass and light […]

  • Steve Beeks, Lauren Zalaznick

    Lantern Entertainment Picks Three Advisers to Help With Weinstein Co. Turnaround

    Authorities on Tuesday responded to a brush fire in Griffith Park, the large, mountainous park in Los Angeles that’s been featured in several famous movies. The Los Angeles Fire Department tweeted that authorities responded to the fire at about 2:09 p.m. The department said that the fire spans about 2 acres of grass and light […]

  • Terence Gray Strictly Business Podcast

    Listen: How YouTube and Indie Spirit Launched New York Television Festival

    Authorities on Tuesday responded to a brush fire in Griffith Park, the large, mountainous park in Los Angeles that’s been featured in several famous movies. The Los Angeles Fire Department tweeted that authorities responded to the fire at about 2:09 p.m. The department said that the fire spans about 2 acres of grass and light […]

  • Sun Valley Preview

    Sun Valley Preview: What the Moguls Will Be Talking About at Billionaires' Retreat

    Authorities on Tuesday responded to a brush fire in Griffith Park, the large, mountainous park in Los Angeles that’s been featured in several famous movies. The Los Angeles Fire Department tweeted that authorities responded to the fire at about 2:09 p.m. The department said that the fire spans about 2 acres of grass and light […]

  • Ariana Grande Manchester Somewhere Over the

    Ariana Grande to Headline Amazon Music Prime Day Concert

    Authorities on Tuesday responded to a brush fire in Griffith Park, the large, mountainous park in Los Angeles that’s been featured in several famous movies. The Los Angeles Fire Department tweeted that authorities responded to the fire at about 2:09 p.m. The department said that the fire spans about 2 acres of grass and light […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad