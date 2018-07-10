Brush Fire Breaks Out at Los Angeles’ Griffith Park

Authorities on Tuesday responded to a brush fire in Griffith Park, the large, mountainous park in Los Angeles that’s been featured in several famous movies.

The Los Angeles Fire Department tweeted that authorities responded to the fire at about 2:09 p.m. The department said that the fire spans about 2 acres of grass and light vegetation northwest of the Griffith Observatory on the side of the trail to Mount Hollywood.

#BrushFire; 2:09PM; Griffith Park; https://t.co/ReLSB6Y1PQ; PRELIM: LAFD ground and air response to approximately 2 acres of grass and light vegetation burning northwest of the Griffith Observatory; light wind; fire … https://t.co/5JbZS7Nmfs — LAFD (@LAFD) July 10, 2018

The observatory, a L.A. landmark, has been evacuated as a cautionary measure. It’s currently unknown when the observatory will be reopened. According to the LAFD, no specific structures are currently in danger. Down the hill from the fire, the Greek Theater is being used as a staging location for fire crews and is closed to the public.

Vermont Avenue and Hillhurst Avenue are also closed near the entrance to the park and officials are asking the public to stay out of the area.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted about the fire on Tuesday, writing that “low winds, high humidity and downhill burn give LAFD confidence in their ability to combat it.”

He added that the fire is primarily topography-driven, with a large spot fire at one acre.

Approx. 2 acre fire has broken out next to Observatory in Griffith Park. Low winds, high humidity and downhill burn give LAFD confidence in their ability to combat it. More info as it comes. EG — Eric Garcetti (@ericgarcetti) July 10, 2018

The fire has sent thick plumes of smoke through the surrounding area, and locals took to social media to post pictures of the smoke, visible from throughout Los Angeles.

Griffith Park has been a famous sight in movies like “Rebel Without a Cause,” “La La Land,” “The Terminator,” and “Jurassic Park.” It’s one of the largest urban wilderness parks in the U.S.