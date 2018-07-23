HFPA, Dick Clark Productions Near New Golden Globe Awards Rights Deal With NBC

After testing the market, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Dick Clark Productions are nearing a new long-term rights agreement with NBC for the Golden Globe Awards.

Multiple sources close to the situation said the HFPA and DCP are close to finalizing an eight-year deal with a significant fee hike over the roughly $21 million NBC has paid in the last few years for the annual kudocast. On Monday, the HFPA unveiled the Globes timetable for the 2019 awards, which is similar to the past few years with nominations announced Dec. 6 and the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton held on Jan. 6.

NBC and the Globes partners began talks on a new rights pact shortly after the 2018 edition of the ceremony on Jan. 7. The 2018 awards were the last covered under the previous eight-year deal between NBC and HFPA/DCP. That pact, set by DCP in 2010, spurred the HFPA to file suit against DCP in a battle for control of the Globes franchise. The legal case was finally settled in 2014 with both sides maintaining custody of the lucrative annual event.

After talks with NBC, the HFPA and DCP went through the process of shopping the Globes to other networks (other than ABC, which is barred from bidding on the Globes per its longstanding Academy Awards rights pact). But NBC maintained a matching right on any deal the Globes duo could secure from a rival network. The HFPA and DCP are said to have sought a fee increase in the range of the $75 million that ABC pays annually for the Oscars. With no takers at that lofty price tag, HFPA and DCP went back into talks with NBC. Industry sources said Latham & Watkins’ Joseph Calabrese spearheaded the process for HFPA.

Even if big money had been on the table, moving to another network (or streaming platform) might have unexpected costs for the Globes partners. NBC has carried the awards since 1993. In that time, the Peacock has invested greatly in building up the profile and credibility of the HFPA’s annual film and TV selections. The trio of partners have also fine-tuned the production of the annual telecast that is known for being looser and livelier than the Oscars and Emmys, thanks to the dinner setting in the Hilton’s International Ballroom.

Reps for NBC and DCP declined to comment. The HFPA declined to comment.

Here’s the full 2019 awards timeline for the Globes:

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Timetable