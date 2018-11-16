Glassnote Music Strikes Strategic Partnership With Kobalt’s AWAL

Two of the world’s biggest indies, Glassnote Music and Kobalt Music, today announced a long-term strategic alliance. Glassnote will leverage Kobalt’s AWAL and its digital and traditional distribution expertise to further maximize the opportunities and promotion of Glassnote’s artist roster and catalog. The agreement sees Glassnote leaving its distribution arrangement with Universal.

Glassnote — whose roster includes Mumford & Sons, Phoenix, Chvrches, Strumbellas, Jade Bird and Childish Gambino’s catalog — will work in tandem with Kobalt and AWAL’s global marketing, radio promotion, digital and physical distribution, and data analytics platform. AWAL includes Lauv, Rex Orange County, Tom Misch, R3HAB, Deadmau5, Freya Ridings, The Wombats and others.

“It is truly a landmark day in the music industry and for the future of Glassnote as this progressive alliance and relationship with Kobalt becomes a reality,” said Glassnote President & Founder Daniel Glass. “For our artists, it’s the same team and family they have always been a part of, with exciting new additions from a company on the cutting edge of music’s future.”

“We’re writing an important new chapter in the history of the music industry – proving together that it’s possible to break global superstars outside the old system,” said Willard Ahdritz, Founder and CEO of Kobalt Music. “When Lonny, Laurent and I looked at the current landscape of relevant independent labels, Glassnote stood out as an ideal partner, as we both put talent at the center of our business.”

AWAL CEO Lonny Olinick added, “After a highly successful year with four top 10 UK records, landing three artists on the U.S. top 50 radio chart, and pushing Lauv over a 1.5 billion streams globally, we couldn’t be more excited to build on that success with Glassnote. This partnership is a testament to our achievements and Glassnote recognizes our global approach and operational ability. With our commitment to breaking and growing artist careers, there’s no limit to what we can achieve together in the future.”