Glamour to Cease Publishing Regular Print Mag, in Condé Nast’s Latest Digital Shift

Todd Spangler

Glamour Magazine December 2018
CREDIT: Courtesy of Condé Nast

After nearly 80 years, the monthly print edition of Condé Nast’s Glamour women’s magazine is ending.

Glamour’s last regularly published print edition, the January 2019 issue, is scheduled to hit newsstands next week, the company announced Tuesday.

It’s another move by Condé Nast away from declining print businesses to pivot to a mostly digital future, a trend that has cut across the entire publishing biz. Glamour has a print circulation of about 2 million, but the brand reaches an audience of around 20 million online, according to the company.

“We’re doubling down on digital — investing in the storytelling, service, and fantastic photo shoots we’ve always been known for, bringing it to the platforms our readers frequent most,” Samantha Barry, who joined Glamour in January as editor-in-chief, wrote in a memo to the magazine’s staff. “We’ll be expanding video and social storytelling, with new and ambitious series and projects.”

Last year Condé Nast ended the print editions of Teen Vogue and Self. In addition, the company is seeking to sell three other magazines: Brides, Golf Digest and W.

Related

Glamour will continue to publish special print issues, according to Barry. “We’re going to use print the way our audiences do — to celebrate big moments, like Women of the Year, with special issues that are ambitious, lush, and have longevity,” she wrote in the memo.

The shutdown of Glamour’s regular print run was first reported by the New York Times. The magazine launched in 1939 as “Glamour of Hollywood.”

At this point, Condé Nast plans to continue regularly publishing print editions of its other magazine titles, including Vogue, Vanity Fair, Wired, GQ, the New Yorker, Allure, Condé Nast Traveler, Architectural Digest and Bon Appétit.

Some of the publications are looking to bulk up their print businesses by bundling digital access. Wired and the New Yorker, for example, have paywalls restricting the amount of free web content users can view while providing unlimited access to subscribers.

Another component of the company’s digital strategy is Condé Nast Entertainment, which produces and distributes original content online as well as longer-form TV and film projects. On Monday, the company named Oren Katzeff, previously head of programming at Tastemade, as president of CNE.

  • Glamour Magazine December 2018

    Glamour to Cease Publishing Regular Print Mag, in Condé Nast's Latest Digital Shift

  • Amazon Ceo Jeff Bezos Walks on

    Amazon Among Bidders for Fox Regional Sports Networks: Report

  • (PRNewsfoto/Razer)

    Gaming Computer Black Friday Deals

  • David Kenny - Nielsen

    Nielsen Names IBM Exec David Kenny CEO

  • Black Friday Deals Roku streaming stick

    Black Friday Deals for Streaming Devices and Smart Speakers: Fire TV, Roku, Sonos, Google Home

  • Aquaman

    Early Showings of 'Aquaman' Set for Amazon Prime Members

