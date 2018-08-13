You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

George Cabico Joins Lippin Group as Senior VP

The Lippin Group

The Lippin Group announced today that George Cabico has joined the firm as senior vice president. Cabico will work across the company’s television and corporate entertainment client roster. He will be based in Los Angeles.

“George’s deep and diverse entertainment publicity background leading consumer and trade campaigns will be a valuable asset to our clients,” said chairman and CEO Dick Lippin, to whom Cabico will report. “His fresh perspective, coupled with his strong acumen and relationships, are a great complement to the team.”

Cabico most recently led consumer publicity and trade communications at Amazon Studios. He spearheaded press campaigns for original series including “Sneaky Pete,” “Goliath,” “The Man in the High Castle,” “Catastrophe,” “Bosch,” “Patriot,” “Good Girls Revolt,” “The Last Tycoon,” and “Hand of God.” In addition, he contributed to early initiatives for upcoming series “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” Matthew Weiner anthology “The Romanoffs,” and “Carnival Row.” While at Amazon, Cabico also helped launch “Transparent” and “Mozart in the Jungle” and oversaw press strategy for the kids and family division.

Before heading to Amazon, Cabico spent six years as director, communications at Viacom’s Nickelodeon and Nick at Nite. He led campaigns for the network’s series, specials and TV movies including original family comedies “See Dad Run” and “Instant Mom” as well as Nickelodeon live-action and animated series.

