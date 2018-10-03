You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Gary Calamar Joins KCSN-Los Angeles

By

Roy's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gary Calamar
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Gary Calamar will be back on the Los Angeles airwaves on Sunday nights.

The longtime KCRW DJ and noted music supervisor will reunite with ex-colleague Nic Harcourt at Sky Daniels’ KCSN (88.5FM), the Triple-A station which is a partnership between Cal State Northridge and Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, Calif.

Calamar recently left KCRW after 25 years, as the station looks to change up its programming.

Beginning this Sunday, October 7, Calamar’s new show will debut from 5-7 p.m. in its weekly time slot.

Daniels himself made the announcement: “Gary established a singular reputation at KCRW (and as a music supervisor) with this keen sensibility curating a powerful blend of new artists with critically acclaimed legends. His instincts for melody make him a wonderful addition to the 88.5 FM staff.”

Added Calamar, “I am super excited to embark on a new radio adventure with 88.5 FM, which has developed into an incredible presence on the LA radio scene. Their explosive growth, dedication to 24/7 music, and passion for songs both timely and timeless make them a perfect fit for my show. I am also thrilled to work with Sky Daniels and share the airwaves with my former colleague Nic Harcourt and the amazing music people at 88.5 FM.”

In addition, Bob Goodman, host of the long-running “Whole ‘Nuther Thing” show at KSBR (now part of 88.5), will also air on Sundays from 3-5 p.m., following Mimi Chen’s “Peace, Love & Sundays.”

 

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

More Music

  • Gary Calamar

    Gary Calamar Joins KCSN-Los Angeles

    Gary Calamar will be back on the Los Angeles airwaves on Sunday nights. The longtime KCRW DJ and noted music supervisor will reunite with ex-colleague Nic Harcourt at Sky Daniels’ KCSN (88.5FM), the Triple-A station which is a partnership between Cal State Northridge and Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, Calif. Calamar recently left KCRW after […]

  • Jynx

    Art-Pop Takes Over the Roxy Courtesy of Shepard Fairey and the Group Jynx

    Gary Calamar will be back on the Los Angeles airwaves on Sunday nights. The longtime KCRW DJ and noted music supervisor will reunite with ex-colleague Nic Harcourt at Sky Daniels’ KCSN (88.5FM), the Triple-A station which is a partnership between Cal State Northridge and Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, Calif. Calamar recently left KCRW after […]

  • pandora - soundcloud

    Pandora Will Sell Ads for SoundCloud in the U.S. Under Exclusive Pact

    Gary Calamar will be back on the Los Angeles airwaves on Sunday nights. The longtime KCRW DJ and noted music supervisor will reunite with ex-colleague Nic Harcourt at Sky Daniels’ KCSN (88.5FM), the Triple-A station which is a partnership between Cal State Northridge and Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, Calif. Calamar recently left KCRW after […]

  • Brandi Carlile

    CMT Adds Brandi Carlile, Tori Kelly, Alison Krauss to All-Female 'Artists of the Year' Show

    Gary Calamar will be back on the Los Angeles airwaves on Sunday nights. The longtime KCRW DJ and noted music supervisor will reunite with ex-colleague Nic Harcourt at Sky Daniels’ KCSN (88.5FM), the Triple-A station which is a partnership between Cal State Northridge and Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, Calif. Calamar recently left KCRW after […]

  • Hitco

    Hitco Entertainment, Pilgrim Media Partner for Music-Themed Series and Docs (EXCLUSIVE)

    Gary Calamar will be back on the Los Angeles airwaves on Sunday nights. The longtime KCRW DJ and noted music supervisor will reunite with ex-colleague Nic Harcourt at Sky Daniels’ KCSN (88.5FM), the Triple-A station which is a partnership between Cal State Northridge and Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, Calif. Calamar recently left KCRW after […]

  • Sir Paul McCartney

    Paul McCartney Remembers Longtime Beatles Engineer Geoff Emerick: 'He Was the ONE'

    Gary Calamar will be back on the Los Angeles airwaves on Sunday nights. The longtime KCRW DJ and noted music supervisor will reunite with ex-colleague Nic Harcourt at Sky Daniels’ KCSN (88.5FM), the Triple-A station which is a partnership between Cal State Northridge and Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, Calif. Calamar recently left KCRW after […]

  • Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga Sang Live

    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper Pulled Off a Near-Impossible Feat During 'A Star Is Born'

    Gary Calamar will be back on the Los Angeles airwaves on Sunday nights. The longtime KCRW DJ and noted music supervisor will reunite with ex-colleague Nic Harcourt at Sky Daniels’ KCSN (88.5FM), the Triple-A station which is a partnership between Cal State Northridge and Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, Calif. Calamar recently left KCRW after […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad