Gary Calamar Joins KCSN-Los Angeles

Gary Calamar will be back on the Los Angeles airwaves on Sunday nights.

The longtime KCRW DJ and noted music supervisor will reunite with ex-colleague Nic Harcourt at Sky Daniels’ KCSN (88.5FM), the Triple-A station which is a partnership between Cal State Northridge and Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, Calif.

Calamar recently left KCRW after 25 years, as the station looks to change up its programming.

Beginning this Sunday, October 7, Calamar’s new show will debut from 5-7 p.m. in its weekly time slot.

Daniels himself made the announcement: “Gary established a singular reputation at KCRW (and as a music supervisor) with this keen sensibility curating a powerful blend of new artists with critically acclaimed legends. His instincts for melody make him a wonderful addition to the 88.5 FM staff.”

Added Calamar, “I am super excited to embark on a new radio adventure with 88.5 FM, which has developed into an incredible presence on the LA radio scene. Their explosive growth, dedication to 24/7 music, and passion for songs both timely and timeless make them a perfect fit for my show. I am also thrilled to work with Sky Daniels and share the airwaves with my former colleague Nic Harcourt and the amazing music people at 88.5 FM.”

In addition, Bob Goodman, host of the long-running “Whole ‘Nuther Thing” show at KSBR (now part of 88.5), will also air on Sundays from 3-5 p.m., following Mimi Chen’s “Peace, Love & Sundays.”