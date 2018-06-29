Appeals Court Rules Against Fox in Netflix Poaching Dispute

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Netflix placeholder
CREDIT: Paul Sakuma/AP/REX/Shutterstock

A three-judge panel on Friday rejected an appeal from 20th Century Fox, allowing rival Netflix to proceed with a lawsuit that seeks to invalidate Fox’s fixed-term employment agreements.

The high-stakes case could establish whether studios can prevent their employees from leaving before their contracts expire. Fox accuses Netflix of poaching two employees, Marcos Waltenberg and Tara Flynn, in 2016. Netflix countersued, arguing that Fox should not be able to keep the employees against their will.

Attorneys for Fox asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to throw out the Netflix countersuit, arguing that it concerned protected speech under the California anti-SLAPP statute. The judge rejected the motion, causing Fox to appeal.

On Friday, a three-judge panel of the 2nd District Court of Appeal upheld the lower court’s ruling, deciding that the Netflix countersuit is not barred by the anti-SLAPP statute.

“In our independent judgment, Netflix’s cross-claims do not arise from Fox’s prelitigation communications or litigation activity,” Justice Lamar W. Baker wrote on behalf of a unanimous panel. “Rather, Netflix’s claims are predicated on Fox’s business practices related to the fixed-term agreements… Because we conclude Netflix’s claims do not arise from protected activity, we affirm the denial of the anti-SLAPP motion.”

Both the initial suit and the cross-complaint will now proceed at the trial court level.

Netflix alleges that Fox selectively enforces the fixed-term agreements, allowing some employees to go but barring others from leaving to work for a competitor. Fox’s attorneys have accused Netflix of meddling in private agreements to which it is not a party.

Popular on Variety

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

More Biz

  • Netflix placeholder

    Appeals Court Rules Against Fox in Netflix Poaching Dispute

    A three-judge panel on Friday rejected an appeal from 20th Century Fox, allowing rival Netflix to proceed with a lawsuit that seeks to invalidate Fox’s fixed-term employment agreements. The high-stakes case could establish whether studios can prevent their employees from leaving before their contracts expire. Fox accuses Netflix of poaching two employees, Marcos Waltenberg and […]

  • Merck Mercuriadis

    Former Guns N’ Roses Manager Merck Mercuriadis Raises $260 Million for Hipgnosis Songs IPO

    A three-judge panel on Friday rejected an appeal from 20th Century Fox, allowing rival Netflix to proceed with a lawsuit that seeks to invalidate Fox’s fixed-term employment agreements. The high-stakes case could establish whether studios can prevent their employees from leaving before their contracts expire. Fox accuses Netflix of poaching two employees, Marcos Waltenberg and […]

  • Disney Fox mega deal acquisition Illustration

    Disney, Fox Set Shareholder Voting Date for $71 Billion Deal

    A three-judge panel on Friday rejected an appeal from 20th Century Fox, allowing rival Netflix to proceed with a lawsuit that seeks to invalidate Fox’s fixed-term employment agreements. The high-stakes case could establish whether studios can prevent their employees from leaving before their contracts expire. Fox accuses Netflix of poaching two employees, Marcos Waltenberg and […]

  • Ed Sheeran

    Ed Sheeran Sued Again Over ‘Thinking Out Loud’ — This Time for $100 Million

    A three-judge panel on Friday rejected an appeal from 20th Century Fox, allowing rival Netflix to proceed with a lawsuit that seeks to invalidate Fox’s fixed-term employment agreements. The high-stakes case could establish whether studios can prevent their employees from leaving before their contracts expire. Fox accuses Netflix of poaching two employees, Marcos Waltenberg and […]

  • Roseanne Cash, Hilary Rosen and Debra

    Grammys' Next In Line? Five Candidates Who Could Replace Neil Portnow

    A three-judge panel on Friday rejected an appeal from 20th Century Fox, allowing rival Netflix to proceed with a lawsuit that seeks to invalidate Fox’s fixed-term employment agreements. The high-stakes case could establish whether studios can prevent their employees from leaving before their contracts expire. Fox accuses Netflix of poaching two employees, Marcos Waltenberg and […]

  • Ryan Kavanaugh Relativity

    Relativity Media Reaches Deal With Unsecured Creditors

    A three-judge panel on Friday rejected an appeal from 20th Century Fox, allowing rival Netflix to proceed with a lawsuit that seeks to invalidate Fox’s fixed-term employment agreements. The high-stakes case could establish whether studios can prevent their employees from leaving before their contracts expire. Fox accuses Netflix of poaching two employees, Marcos Waltenberg and […]

  • Capital Gazette shooting

    At Least Five Killed in Annapolis Newspaper Shooting

    A three-judge panel on Friday rejected an appeal from 20th Century Fox, allowing rival Netflix to proceed with a lawsuit that seeks to invalidate Fox’s fixed-term employment agreements. The high-stakes case could establish whether studios can prevent their employees from leaving before their contracts expire. Fox accuses Netflix of poaching two employees, Marcos Waltenberg and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad