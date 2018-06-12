Brush Fire Threatens Homes in Benedict Canyon Area

UPDATED: A fast-burning brush fire, called the Portola Fire, is threatening the Beverly Crest area near Benedict Canyon in Los Angeles, the location of numerous multi-million dollar mansions. “I Dream of Jeannie” star Barbara Eden, who spoke to ABC7 News about her home, is among the many celebrities who live in the area.

Other residents of the surrounding area include Emmy Rossum, Channing Tatum, Jon Lovitz, Jessica Alba, Jon Voight and Lisa and Todd Vanderpump.

No injuries or damages to structures have been reported. Authorities and news media are recommending avoiding the entire Benedict Canyon area so that emergency vehicles can access the fire.

KTTV reported that the fire was at 25 acres. LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said evacuations would be taking place soon. The fire originated near houses on Portola Drive and is now threatening homes on Yoakum Drive as well. Residents of those streets as well as San Ysidro Drive are being asked to leave the area. Approximately 200 firefighters are on the scene. The fire started around 2 p.m.

Update #BrushFire; 2:32PM; 9808 W Portola Dr; #WestLosAngeles; #BeverlyCrest #PortolaFire Fire estimated to be 10 acres and homes (number unk) under immediate threat on both flanks of the fire (south of Yoakum Dr and north of … https://t.co/yvCrwiZZ2e — LAFD (@LAFD) June 12, 2018

Smoke is spreading across the West Los Angeles area as well as in the San Fernando Valley, where it is impeding vision on the 101 freeway near Sherman Oaks.

Although it has been a dry winter, temperatures were only about 80 degrees in Los Angeles Tuesday, with light winds, meaning weather conditions shouldn’t make firefighting more difficult. However, the area is hilly and covered in brush.

Another brush fire is currently burning in the Santa Paula area northwest of the city. Last December, a large fire burned several homes just a few miles away in Bel Air, near the 405 freeway.

— Mark David contributed to this report