Celebrities Support Families Belong Together March: ‘Let’s Put an End to This Madness’

With the reunification of some 2,000 children separated from their parents at border facilities with their families still uncertain despite Trump’s executive order ending the “zero tolerance” immigration policy, several organizations have formed the coalition Families Belong Together to organize marches across the nation to protest family separation.

Celebrities including Ava DuVernay, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Chrissy Teigen lent their voices to the cause, posting information about the marches to their social media and encouraging their followers to turn out using the hashtags #KeepFamiliesTogether and #FamiliesBelongTogether.

“Cut my vacation short so I could march with you all in DC tomorrow and boy am I glad to be back home,” wrote Miranda on Twitter Friday.

Cut vacation short so I could march with you all in DC tomorrow and boy am I glad to be back home pic.twitter.com/SJ9MU0X6rK — 🇵🇷 Lin-Manuel Miranda 🏳️‍🌈 (@Lin_Manuel) June 30, 2018

Chrissy Teigen wrote Friday that she would be speaking and introducing husband John Legend at the Downtown LA march and added that there are 600 events happening Saturday.

There are 600+ #FamiliesBelongTogether events happening TOMORROW. I’ll be speaking and introducing @johnlegend in downtown LA. Text BELONG to 97779 to join. Find an event near you this weekend: https://t.co/j7ifhy0e1c #FreeFamilies — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 30, 2018

“Let’s put an end to this madness,” Louis-Dreyfus wrote alongside a picture of her holding Families Belong Together and Keep Families Together signs.

Families seeking safety in our country need protection, understanding and opportunity, not detention. This is a moral choice, not a political one. #keepfamiliestogether #june30 — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) June 30, 2018

Twitch stream fundraising for @RAICESTEXAS starts at 9am! https://t.co/CnoRhModSP literally hundreds of codes to give away, tons of guests and videos from your fave people! Tune in until 9pm PST! #KeepFamiliesTogether pic.twitter.com/0lZDj3iHfc — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) June 30, 2018

Families belong together. Tomorrow, thousands of people across the country are wearing white and taking to the streets to protest to end family separation & detention. 🙌#FamiliesBelongTogether (Art @alockstadt) Learn more & join in: https://t.co/9i7hvi0Smc pic.twitter.com/GuneKJmpDm — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) June 29, 2018

Indefinite family detention, blanket rejection of asylum, group hearings, failure to reunite families under court order. This cannot stand. Raise your voice. Fight for justice. Text BELONG to 97779. Join one of 600+ protests near you. #KeepFamilesTogether#FamiliesBelongTogether pic.twitter.com/Dch9ad4oxt — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 30, 2018

Hey Tweeple! I’m here at the New York #FamiliesBelongTogether rally at Cadman Plaza. The crowd is marching across the bridge!!!!!! This is what democracy looks like. Come join us NOW. XO PS: Not in NY? Check the link for an event near you 🙏🏾https://t.co/xLKobLcWHT pic.twitter.com/63ZygRGFvH — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) June 30, 2018

‘I would want people to fight for my family. It’s that simple.’ – protestor in Milwaukee Tomorrow, June 30th, there are marches all over the nation to Keep Families Together & Free. I’ll be marching in DC. Find a march near you at https://t.co/myygSarwzh #familiesbelongtogether pic.twitter.com/Lf5KukIQtM — America Ferrera (@AmericaFerrera) June 29, 2018

I'm proud to support the thousands upon thousands of people taking to the streets on Saturday to say #FamiliesBelongTogether. https://t.co/rKVa6k58uY https://t.co/kmraysnIRI — zooey deschanel (@ZooeyDeschanel) June 29, 2018

#familiesbelongtogether✊🏽❤️ NYC A post shared by Carrie Coon (@carriecoon) on Jun 30, 2018 at 9:31am PDT

#FamiliesBelongTogether NYC A post shared by Carrie Coon (@carriecoon) on Jun 30, 2018 at 9:33am PDT

A post shared by @ellenpage on Jun 30, 2018 at 7:57am PDT

The real America A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@iamabfalecbaldwin) on Jun 30, 2018 at 8:30am PDT

#FamiliesBelongTogetherLA A post shared by @ lauradern on Jun 30, 2018 at 10:46am PDT