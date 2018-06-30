Celebrities Support Families Belong Together March: ‘Let’s Put an End to This Madness’

Protesters chant "Families belong together!" Thursday, June 28, 2018, as they walk to the front doors of the federal courthouse in Brownsville, Texas, to bring attention to the U.S. immigration policy. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP)
CREDIT: AP

With the reunification of some 2,000 children separated from their parents at border facilities with their families still uncertain despite Trump’s executive order ending the “zero tolerance” immigration policy, several organizations have formed the coalition Families Belong Together to organize marches across the nation to protest family separation.

Celebrities including Ava DuVernay, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Chrissy Teigen lent their voices to the cause, posting information about the marches to their social media and encouraging their followers to turn out using the hashtags #KeepFamiliesTogether and #FamiliesBelongTogether.

“Cut my vacation short so I could march with you all in DC tomorrow and boy am I glad to be back home,” wrote Miranda on Twitter Friday.

Chrissy Teigen wrote Friday that she would be speaking and introducing husband John Legend at the Downtown LA march and added that there are 600 events happening Saturday.

“Let’s put an end to this madness,” Louis-Dreyfus wrote alongside a picture of her holding Families Belong Together and Keep Families Together signs.

#familiesbelongtogether✊🏽❤️ NYC

A post shared by Carrie Coon (@carriecoon) on

#FamiliesBelongTogether NYC

A post shared by Carrie Coon (@carriecoon) on

A post shared by @ellenpage on

The real America

A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@iamabfalecbaldwin) on

#FamiliesBelongTogetherLA

A post shared by @ lauradern on

