Celebrities Support Families Belong Together March: ‘Let’s Put an End to This Madness’

With the reunification of some 2,000 children separated from their parents at border facilities with their families still uncertain despite Trump’s executive order ending the “zero tolerance” immigration policy, several organizations have formed the coalition Families Belong Together to organize marches across the nation to protest family separation.
Celebrities including Ava DuVernay, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Chrissy Teigen lent their voices to the cause, posting information about the marches to their social media and encouraging their followers to turn out using the hashtags #KeepFamiliesTogether and #FamiliesBelongTogether.
“Cut my vacation short so I could march with you all in DC tomorrow and boy am I glad to be back home,” wrote Miranda on Twitter Friday.
Chrissy Teigen wrote Friday that she would be speaking and introducing husband John Legend at the Downtown LA march and added that there are 600 events happening Saturday.
“Let’s put an end to this madness,” Louis-Dreyfus wrote alongside a picture of her holding Families Belong Together and Keep Families Together signs.
See more posts below.
We need more than one judge’s order to end this crisis – we need action by this Administration and this Congress to reunify all children with their families as quickly as possible and end the policy of dehumanizing families who are only seeking safety out of fear for their lives. Find a march near you this Saturday, June 30 and hold this Administration accountable for the humanitarian crisis it created. Link in bio. #FamiliesBelongTogether
Channeling my best @sarahsophief activist extraordinaire, on the way to the march to #endfamilydetention #wearwhitethis is not a political crisis this a moral crisis. Do anything in your power. March with me in Los Angeles at City Hall or join one of the thousands of marches across the country. We need to fight until this is over. The executive order did nothing but create a structure where families can be detained indefinitely. Unfortunately, our country a long history of internment camps and separating parents and children. So don’t say this is not our country. This is our country. WE MUST DO BETTER.
Today across this beautiful country over 600 Marches are going on protesting the cruel and unnecessary separation of families that has occurred-and continues to occur-in Texas. PLEASE join a march in your community. Find one familiesbelongtogether.org #familiesbelongtogether #HappyMarchDay! #familiasunidasnodivididas 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸#RiseUpAndVote @riseupandvote