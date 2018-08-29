Endeavor Content Taps Hulu Alum for International Acquisitions

Cynthia Littleton

Endeavor Content is expanding its horizons with the appointment of Hulu alum Kelly Miller as VP of international acquisitions.

Miller will be tasked with finding international partnerships, formats and IP ventures for the growing sales and distribution operation. She will also work to enhance global streaming opportunities for Endeavor’s various businesses. Miller will be based in Beverly Hills.

Miller comes to Endeavor Content after working as an international acquisitions executive at Hulu from 2013 to 2017. She spearheaded content licensing and strategy for the U.K., Europe, Canada and Australia. Most recently, she was director of acquisitions and co-productions for Roku and Vimeo.

Before Hulu, Miller worked in comedy development at 20th Century Fox TV. She began her career as an assistant at ICM.

